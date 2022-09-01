A turnout of around 140 kids came out to the Emporia Reds tryouts for the 2023 season at Soden’s Grove.
Tryouts began at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the 14U age group and concluded on Sunday with 8 and 7U at 5 p.m. There was a last chance tryout for all age groups held on Tuesday night.
The Emporia Reds has eight teams from 7U all the way up to 14U. Dave Evans is the chair of the board and wants to see kids playing as early as possible.
“We really try and get them started young and develop them so they will be ready to play high school baseball,” Evans said.
Evans noted the timeframe for tryouts is at the end of the summer for the next year so teams are able to practice and bond as a team over the fall and winter if they decide to do so to better prepare for the spring.
“That's the timeframe we've picked so they can focus on if a team wants to play in a fall league, they can,” Evans said. “We kind of leave that up to each team individually, but they can get some practice in during the fall and winter together as a team and they will be that much more ready to go come spring.”
Evans started to get involved with the Reds in 2016, so one of the first teams he was involved with is now approaching high school age. He’s excited to watch them as they enter high school in the coming years.
“It's really neat. I think our youngest team that really started with us from I think nine years old, they'll be 14 next year and so they'll be getting to the high school level,” Evans said. “Hopefully, it's making it easier for the high school program to have more success and have better numbers and things like that when those kids get to that high school level.”
For Evans, the local connection is personal. He grew up in Emporia and played a few years at Emporia State. It’s important for him to see local baseball grow, and the Reds program is the platform for that.
“Baseball is obviously a passion of mine and I want to help develop baseball back to where it used to be in Emporia,” Evans said. “I think that's our whole goal for our board is to really improve baseball in Emporia and help the boys develop.”
Evans wants to encourage kids to try out in the future, even if they haven’t played in a while or are new to baseball.
“We encourage all kids to try out every year,” Evans said. “Anybody who has an interest in playing, we have open tryouts every year. We want to make sure everyone realizes that we leave it open to competition. If a kid hasn't played and wants to at any given time, they just have to earn a spot on the team and they’re there.”
