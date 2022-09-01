A turnout of around 140 kids came out to the Emporia Reds tryouts for the 2023 season at Soden’s Grove.

Tryouts began at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the 14U age group and concluded on Sunday with 8 and 7U at 5 p.m. There was a last chance tryout for all age groups held on Tuesday night.

