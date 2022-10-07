The Emporia High School football team is looking to turn the page after falling big to the top 6A school in the entire state last week.
Head coach Keaton Tuttle has noticed the guys have moved on well from their last game and responded well this week in practice.
“The guys are excited,” Tuttle said. “They’ve got a high tempo and a lot of energy and I thought we had a great practice on Tuesday. One of the things is that belief and that feeling that we can play with these teams. We need to do everything we can to give great effort going forward.”
Emporia will welcome a Wichita East team that is 3-2 on the season to Welch Stadium on Friday night. Tuttle feels the two teams play similarly on both sides of the ball.
“They’re a lot like us schematically,” Tuttle said. “They’ll use three or four receivers on offense most of the time with a lot of single-back stuff. On defense, they like to bring some pressure and have a lot of really good athletes. They’ve played very well this season and they’re a good team. It’ll take a great effort by us to be where we want to be.”
Where the team wants to be is in a position to play in the postseason come week nine. While the football team cannot control its schedule, Tuttle looks at each game as an opportunity to get the team well-prepared should they reach that point.
“We can’t control the schedule and the way we look at it is the team we’re playing on Friday is the best team we’re going to see that week,” Tuttle said. “We do see playing these tough teams as a great opportunity because we’re playing for that week nine game and we want to be ready for it if we get that opportunity.”
