FRONTENAC — The Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team had a 2-1 lead turn into a 4-2 deficit after six innings against Pittsburg Sunday.
But, that deficit was manageable to make up.
Emporia used a three-run seventh inning to hold on for a 5-4 victory and advanced to the Zone 2 Championship Game.
“We had to pick each other up,” Post 5 head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “Our guys found a way at the plate to get the job done and pick our guys up after giving up those three runs the inning before. Being able to answer back right there was huge.”
Pittsburg took the first lead of the contest in the second on an RBI single by Connor Dillon.
Beau Baumgardner knotted things up at one in the third with an RBI single.
Pittsburg took the lead in the sixth scoring two on an error and an RBI single by
Baumgardner drove in his third and Riley Wagner’s 2-run single gave Emporia a lead it held on.
Baumgardner went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Jace Stewart earned the win in relief, allowing two hits and had a strikeout in 1.1 innings. Hayden Baumwart surrendered four runs on seven hits and fanned two in 5.2 innings.
“Jace coming in and throwing strikes was just as big for us there in that last inning,” Markowitz said. “We made plays behind him in that (seventh) inning. He did his job. The rest of the guys were locked in and found a way to win.”
Emporia opened up the zone tournament with an 11-1 mercy-rule victory against Newton Saturday.
Post 5 took the lead in the first and never looked back.
Emporia got an RBI single from Riley Wagner in the first and Sawyer Slayden scored on an error in the second.
Post 5 pulled away with a six-run third and tacked on three in the fourth for the mercy-rule win.
Cade Kohlmeier allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven.
Post 5’s first six batters in the lineup each had two hits.
“(Saturday), we really hit the ball (all) over the field,” Markowitz said. “I think what got us going offensively was running the bases. Cade pitched his tail off again and it was huge for us to open up the tournament with a win.”
Post 5 (29-1) will play either Pittsburg or Linn County at 1 p.m. Monday in the Zone 2 Championship Game.
“(Monday’s) the next biggest game of the year, “ Markowitz said. “(I told the guys) to come out with the same energy. We would like to see our guys play a little more relaxed. I think we were a little bit tight (Sunday).”
