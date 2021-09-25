ECKAN Head Start will soon begin a playground expansion project at its 1130 Scott St. facility after receiving a $10,000 grant from Healthier Lyon County.
Shelli McElfresh, Head Start area manager, said the playground expansion will serve a number of purposes for the Emporia center. They plan to expand the existing playground with another 50-by-30-foot play area, located on an empty concrete plot at the south of the Head Start building.
The play area will be covered with rubber matting and include a number of new toys.
“There’s a great playground that we have now but we also have a lot of concrete that goes around it because the kids ride their bicycles,” McElfresh said. “We also have a huge sandbox back there. Well, sand and concrete don’t really go well together, so we are constantly putting bandaids on knees because they are slipping on the cement. This will give them this huge area that they can just run and be kids. That’s what we want.”
McElfresh said the new play area will also be used for outdoor learning opportunities by Head Start teachers and staff. Teachers will be able to take their classes outside during different times throughout the day and integrate the space into their curriculum.
She said it’s important to have outdoor activity as part of a child’s everyday routine.
“I think it’s very important because I think nowadays kids don’t get a lot of outdoor activity,” McElfresh said. “Kids get a lot of screen time, but they get at least an hour here. It’s great to be able to have them here and get them at least an hour or two hours of outside time, just depending on how long they are here at the center.”
Daphne Mertens of Healthier Lyon County said the funding was made available as part of phase two of Healthier Lyon County’s Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant. In phase two, she said they were able to look beyond traditional K-12 schools and look at partnering with early childhood learning centers and preschools.
“There’s a lot of studies that show that when we start kids early with physical activity and healthy nutrition, it continues to benefit them throughout their lifetime,” Mertens said. “We’re really excited that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas recognizes that and continues to fund these healthy initiatives in our community that help increase that physical activity.”
McElfresh said she was excited to learn about the grant because Head Start had a need for an expanded play area for quite some time.
“We really just didn’t have that big area for the kids to run so when this grant became available that immediately popped into my head,” she said.
Head Start director Clara Cox said the expansion project was an exciting development for the Emporia center. Funding for these types of projects is not always easy to come by, she said.
“We are really excited because it’s going to help with health and wellness, it’s going to help with movement,” she said. “Someday our hope is to have infants and toddlers and it would fit right in for plans for the future — not that we’re planning any big changes right now. ... We are super excited.”
Cox also appreciated the multi-purpose use of the space.
“Our Early Head Start program is excited, too, because we’ll be able to use it for parent meetings,” she said. “We are just going to use it a lot.”
Cox said partnerships with local organizations like Healthier Lyon County are crucial for agencies like ECKAN Head Start.
“We do get funded through the federal government and through DCF but sometimes it just doesn’t go far enough,” she said. “It’s just nice to work other organizations. Our partnerships in Emporia are so strong. ... I don’t know any organization that doesn’t benefit from local partnerships.”
Mertens said any other early learning centers interested in grant opportunities can contact Healthier Lyon County for information by calling 620-340-6070 or visiting www.emporiastrong.com.
