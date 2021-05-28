A pair of Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies are using their jump shots to build positive relationships in the communities they serve.
Deputies Eric Williams and Brandon Early have challenged groups of young people in Hartford and Americus to games of HORSE, a basketball game in which players try to mimic the shots made by their opponents.
So far, the tally is Lyon County Sheriff’s Office 2, Lyon County Residents 0.
Williams said that the first game of HORSE began somewhat spontaneously.
“In Hartford, when we went down there the first time, we’d just got done with a call and we saw the kids playing and started talking to them and started shooting and one thing let to another and started playing the game,” he said.
The kids were unsure of Williams and Early’s intentions when the deputies first walked onto the court.
“They were a little nervous to begin with. It’s not every day cops come up to you and usually, it’s bad ...” he said. “But once we get talking to them and once we get shooting, they lighten up and they start joking with us and we start joking with them.”
Williams said initially the kids wanted to play an actual game of full-court basketball, but he and Early didn’t think they could handle that while wearing all their gear. And even in HORSE, the various equipment they must keep on their person has been an impediment.
“It’s severely hampered my jump shot,” Williams said. “My jump shot’s not pretty to begin with, and then with everything else, it’s even worse. … We’ve got to keep all our stuff on because still we’re technically available for calls.”
In the two series of HORSE they’ve played thus far, Williams and Early have challenged their opponents to a best two out of three format. And both times, the deputies lost the first game before winning the next two to win the series.
“Not to throw Brandon under the bus, but I’ve been the one to win everything,” Williams said.
The deputies made a deal with the kids before each game: the losers have to post about it on their social media accounts.
“That was the joke that we had because [the kids] were like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to lose to a bunch of cops,’ and we’re like, ‘Okay, if you feel so confident you’re not going to lose to us, then here’s our bet: if you lose, you can post. If we lose we’ll post,’” Williams said. “They kept up to their word.”
After their second victory, Williams and Early posted about their on-court success on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The response in the comment section was overwhelmingly positive, and some even said they’d be down for the challenge.
“We posted, not really expecting anything besides, ‘Hey, deputies are out, we’re here to have fun with you guys and have positive interactions,’” Williams said. “I don’t think that Deputy Early or I expected the post to explode like it did.”
According to Williams, anyone in Lyon County who frequents public basketball courts should be on notice because soon there might be even more deputies about to start challenging them to a game of HORSE.
“One of our newer deputies, he said he’s willing to play and then another one of our deputies says he’s willing to play,” he said.
For Williams, not only is playing HORSE a fun break from the daily grind, but it’s also an important way for the sheriff’s office to build positive relationships with the communities it serves.
“Usually, most of the interactions we have are on traffic stops or during the worst part of someone’s day,” Williams said. “It’s not a lot of the times that we get to be a part of someone’s good [day] or be a positive interaction in someone’s day. And that’s what the sheriff’s office — and police departments and sheriff’s offices around the country — is trying to change.
“During the pandemic that we’ve been having, we’ve been going around to people’s houses who request and doing drive-by birthday parties with the fire department and everything else. It’s just trying to make people realize, ‘Hey, we’re not always bad. We’re here to help you. We’re here to have fun. We’re here to let you have fun.’”
