Kansans eager to explore the Sunflower State may find some new ground to cover thanks to a recently published travel guide. And, there are some local attractions thrown into the mix.
Roxie Yonkey, a travel writer based out of Goodland, is the author of “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die.”
“There’s one or two reactions to the book,” she said. “It’s either, ‘How can you pick 100 things to do in Kansas because there’s not that many things to do?’ or ‘How can you only pick a hundred things to do? How do you do it?’”
To get started, Yonkey considered people, events or landmarks that Kansas is known for. There were a few obvious ones — John Brown and Bleeding Kansas, President Dwight Eisenhower, Amelia Earhart. But then there are other events that have gained followings over the years.
“There were things that may or may not be famous to people in Kansas — like the Symphony in the Flint Hills, the Santa Fe Trail,” Yonkey said. “And we don’t want to be all about urban Kansas. We don’t want to be all about rural Kansas. We want to have all of the regions in Kansas.”
And the Symphony in the Flint Hills isn’t the only local attraction included in Yonkey’s guide.
Yonkey had to include the Unbound Gravel race when she learned about it.
“I was like, that has to be in there because that’s just cool,” she said. “People come from all over the world to the Flint Hills to do this. That’s cool; it just has to be in there.”
Poehler’s Antique Mall in Emporia is on there, for those who want to go hunting for some neat trinkets and finds. In nearby Chase County, the Flint Hills Rodeo in Strong City, the Grand Central Hotel and Grill, and the Emma Chase Friday Night Music are things people must experience.
And the Chase County Courthouse is in there because, as Yonkey said, it’s a must-see architectural marvel.
“You have to go to the courthouse when you’re in Cottonwood Falls,” she said.
Those, of course, are just a few of the activities.
“100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” is $19.95 and is available anywhere books are sold and on Yonkey’s web site: www.roxieontheroad.com.
