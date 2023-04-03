The Emporia High School girls soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Wichita Southeast at Emporia High School on Monday night.
Wichita Southeast scored midway through the first half and Emporia trailed until Emeil Bennett scored the equalizer on a penalty kick with 1:53 to play in regulation.
Head coach Oscar Macias was pleased with the effort his girls gave.
“We really enjoy this group,” Macias said. “They don’t take anything for granted. They love the sport and love playing for each other and I think we just need to find the last piece of the puzzle and that’s finding some goals.”
Both teams went scoreless in two overtime periods.
Macias has a young team this year and credited the IQ of his players as one thing that stands out with this group.
“They have a high IQ and are intelligent players,” Macias said. “The more they play like that collectively, which they did tonight, the better they will get and I’m excited about their future.”
Emporia (1-4-1) will head to Chanute on Thursday, April 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.