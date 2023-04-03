Emeil Bennett

Emporia's Emeil Bennett

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School girls soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Wichita Southeast at Emporia High School on Monday night.

Wichita Southeast scored midway through the first half and Emporia trailed until Emeil Bennett scored the equalizer on a penalty kick with 1:53 to play in regulation.

