The 16th annual Laps 4 Landon fundraiser raised over $10,000 in funds for Cystic Fibrosis research and awareness Tuesday evening at the Emporia State Student Recreation building.

Laps 4 Landon was started 16 years ago to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects a protein in the body, causing damage to the lungs, pancreas and other organs. The annual event is named after former Emporia, now Council Grove resident Landon Dody, who was diagnosed with CF when he was a few months old. His mother, Blythe, continues to work at ESU as the Director of the Center for Student Involvement, while his father Aron has served as the superintendent of the Council Grove school district since 2018.

