The 16th annual Laps 4 Landon fundraiser raised over $10,000 in funds for Cystic Fibrosis research and awareness Tuesday evening at the Emporia State Student Recreation building.
Laps 4 Landon was started 16 years ago to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects a protein in the body, causing damage to the lungs, pancreas and other organs. The annual event is named after former Emporia, now Council Grove resident Landon Dody, who was diagnosed with CF when he was a few months old. His mother, Blythe, continues to work at ESU as the Director of the Center for Student Involvement, while his father Aron has served as the superintendent of the Council Grove school district since 2018.
Through a silent auction, prize table, games and food, the event raises funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a non-profit organization providing funding for research, drug development, care and more.
Aron Dody said treatment for Landon includes breathing treatments three to four times a day, as well as artificial enzymes that help him process food.
“For Landon and other kids with CF, a lot of the time, you really can’t tell from the outside because he looks healthy,” Aron said. “He’s a state champion in powerlifting and he loves to be active in sports, but it’s hard for him to sustain his breath and sustain longevity of activity, just because of the way the lungs or capacity to absorb oxygen is decreased with the mucus.
“Events like this are so important because there are so few people living with CF that there is not a lot of motivation for big pharmaceutical companies to develop medication or drugs because there is not a profit in it because it is so expensive with research and development,” he added. “That’s why these events are just so important. The average life span used to be a kid lived long enough to go to school but now it’s 35 years old, just because of events like this raising money to help fund research for new procedures and new medications.”
Landon, now 16, said he appreciates seeing the support of the community year after year.
“Even if they don’t know me, it’s just cool to see that people support and care,” Landon said. “It definitely makes your hopes higher.”
Attendees of Tuesday evening’s event enjoyed walking laps around the lot, playing games with ESU athletes, listening to music, a bouncy house and face painting by the ESU Cheer Team.
Lazy Butt BBQ truck was also on-site, serving up a delicious dinner for a donation of any amount. The Lazy Butt crew has been a part of the event for years, raising proceeds in honor of seven-year-old Emporia resident and their grandson, Aiden Dreier, who was diagnosed at birth with CF.
Amanda Dreier, Aiden’s mother, said seeing the level of support from the community every year makes her emotional.
“It’s really nice to have the love and support of Emporia,” Amanda said. “... These events are everything to really raise the awareness and the money for research to hopefully one day find a cure. And they are really close. Hopefully, in Aiden’s lifetime, there will be a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.”
Each year, Laps 4 Landon is planned, organized and carried out as a capstone project for event organizer and ESU associate professor Jennifer Thomas’ Health & Human Performance majors. Thomas said the work is not only beneficial for the community and CF Foundation, but it is also necessary to help train the students for their future careers.
“My students need to learn how to plan and market what’s called ‘an event for a cause,’” Thomas said. “We chose this because Blythe is my friend, Landon’s mom is my friend. … This is just something that we can do and it makes a difference.”
