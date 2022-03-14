Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of articles about local schools' state basketball success in the 1960s. Author Keith Pickett is a 1966 graduate of Council Grove High School. He spent four years editing various sports magazines and was the co-founder and 26-year director of the St. Louis Shootout high school basketball tournament. He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 and now lives in Winter Garden, Florida.
There has never been another decade like it. In the 1960s, 20 high school basketball teams within a 50-mile radius of Council Grove won a state championship or finished runner-up. The local teams spotlighted in this series of articles combined for eight state titles and three runner-up finishes during the “Golden Decade.”
In contrast, only 41 teams advanced to the title game in the “other” 102 years since state tournaments began in Kansas in 1908. The most was in the 1990s when 11 schools from the area (compared to 20 in the 60s) reached the finals of the state tournament, paced by former Cottonwood Valley League (CVL) member Hillsboro with six appearances.
Council Grove was literally in the center of the action, as the schools featured here are located geographically in all four directions from the “birthplace of the Santa Fe Trail.” And like a good leader, the Council Grove Braves showed the way by making it to the state tournament for the first time in school history for two consecutive years (1962, in Class A, and 1963, in Class B). It was an exciting method of christening the school’s new gymnasium, which had opened in the fall of ’61. The Braves advanced to the state tournament both times after hosting the regional finals in front of standing-room-only crowds in their new facility.
Council Grove was led by four outstanding athletes: two seniors, Kent Craft and Gary Hunter, and two juniors, Ron Keys and Kent Wray. In 1962, after cruising through the Class A district and regional events -- dominating the defending state champion, Chapman, in the regional title game – the Braves were defeated handily, 69-45, in the state quarterfinals at Hutchinson. A quick, balanced Colby team that had lost only twice during the season (to large-school opponents from Kansas City and Topeka) ended Council Grove’s dream of bringing a state trophy back to Morris County. Undefeated Immaculata Catholic of Leavenworth emerged as the winner of the Class A state tournament; Council Grove’s fellow CVL member Centre of Lost Springs finished fourth.
Craft and Hunter played football at the University of Kansas; Craft later transferred to College of Emporia, where he was a two-time all-league fullback and punter. After teaching and coaching in high schools at Hartford and Scott City (in western Kansas), the former 3-sport high school/college athlete became an administrator at Salina’s Kansas Wesleyan University and at the K-State Polytechnic Campus, which offered degree programs in aviation and technology. Among his many accomplishments in law, business and sports, Gary Hunter served as a municipal court judge in the Kansas City area, commissioner of the Continental Basketball Association and senior executive vice president of the NBA Denver Nuggets and NHL Colorado Avalanche.
The next year (1963) in Emporia was a different kind of performance for Council Grove. The Braves had captured the Council Grove regional by pummeling Pomona by 23 points in the title game after edging Riley County on Kent Wray’s tip-in of a missed free throw in the semifinals. The Braves then took favored Hill City, the only undefeated team (21-0) in Class B, to the wire in the state quarterfinals, losing 54-52. Council Grove guard Ron Keys, who scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, was named all-tournament even though he played only one game. The CVL champion Peabody Warriors, who had placed second to Melvern in the Class B state tourney the previous year, went all the way, nipping Hill City, 50-49, for the title and their 21st consecutive victory.
Peabody center Dick Myers, the All-State player and leading scorer in the 1963 state tourney, averaged 19 points per game for two years at Hutchinson Community College. He then became a reserve on what turned out to be one of the most famous teams in college-basketball history. The Texas Western College Miners from El Paso knocked off highly-favored Kentucky in 1966 to become the first team with an all-black starting lineup to capture the NCAA Division I championship.
Ron Keys played one year of basketball at Kansas State University before pursuing a 40-year Air Force career in which he was ultimately promoted to four-star general, serving as head of the Air Combat Command and as the Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Worldwide Air, Space and Cyber Operations. Kent Wray was a member of basketball and football teams at Washburn University for two years, earned a Ph.D. in engineering and eventually became provost/vice chancellor of science and technology universities in Michigan and Missouri.
