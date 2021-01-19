SOS, Inc. Executive Director Connie Cahoone has a lot to be excited for these days, as her organization wraps up a $3.1 million fundraising campaign and the completion of its consolidated SOS Advocacy and Outreach Center.
Located at 1420 C of E Dr., the center is bringing all of four of SOS’s locations together under one roof. The public phase of the Stronger Together campaign was announced Feb. 14, 2019, with the mission of renovating the new location to house the organization’s emergency shelter and advocacy services and improve access to services.
SOS, Inc. was founded in 1976 to assist local rape survivors and is the only organization in Kansas to offer integrated sexual and domestic violence, crisis and educational services. The organization offers services in Lyon, Chase, Osage, Coffey, Green and Morris counties. In 1995, SOS launched CASA of the Flint Hills, a children’s advocacy program that recruits, trains and supports citizen-volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in courtrooms and communities. SOS expanded further with the Child Visitation and Exchange Center in 1999 and the Child Advocacy Center in 2002.
Cahoone said it has been challenging for clients over the years because services are spread out around Emporia in four separate locations.
“I think it’s really important for the public to know that we have clients that come for services and have ended up at the wrong location,” she said. “When you’re talking life and death, it’s hard enough for a client to be a victim to leave home with nothing and come in, only to be told they’re in the wrong location, and they’ll have to go to a different location to be able to receive services.”
Cahoone said there were instances where SOS staff knew such individuals did not make it to the other locations for services and did not receive the help they needed.
“We don’t know what happened to those people, so they’re going back into a situation that could be life and death,” she said. “This is not a frivolous move; this is something that we thought long and hard about and our clients are at the forefront of everything we possibly do. We care deeply for the clients we serve, the children who have been abused sexually or physically, and we are here to take care of victims in every possible way, so they can come from victimhood to survivorhood. We’ve seen that happen because of the work my staff does.
“Unless you’ve been in a situation like they’ve been, it’s really hard to understand all the trauma that they go through, and so being able to have a place where we can serve them in a better capacity, meet with them quicker, provide better and more improved services, it’s really very important.”
Cahoone said the transition has been relatively smooth so far, with two of the organization’s four services being moved over to the new location so far. She marveled at the renovations that have transformed the building, even moving her to tears.
“We’ve been doing this well, close to four years by the time you start the whole process,” she said. “I remember walking down the hallway of the area that I am in. I hadn’t been able to come into the building for a week, and I came walking in and I just wanted to cry because it looks so good and it’s changed so much. Watching the construction, seeing where we’ve been before — I actually have a door to my office now, I didn’t have a door before — It is just absolutely amazing. I’m so excited and I’m so very grateful, but we’ve had such a great committee that’s helped raise the funds and continue to help me finish this project.”
SOS staff have been working hard to get settled in and organized. So far, administrative staff along with CASA, Child Advocacy Center and the Child Visitation and Exchange Center have been moved over to 1420 C of E Dr.
Next up, the emergency shelter and crisis services will join the rest of the organization. Cahoone expects that to happen by the first week of April.
“We are making sure security is ready,” she said. “We just have a lot to finish up yet — the other half of the building needs to be finished, and we still have some fundraising to finish up so we don’t have a mortgage.
“We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We’re seeing things being finished up and making decisions on window coverings and some other things, so it’s very, very exciting. And, I’m really anxious to have all of my staff in one place, and working all together as a true team. It’s hard to work together as a team when you’re in four different locations.”
Those interested in donating to the Stronger Together campaign can call Cahoone at 620-343-8799 or can send checks to 1420 C of E Dr., Suite 60, Emporia, KS 66801. Just indicate that your donation is earmarked for the building fund in the check’s memo.
Donations of $3,000 or more will be placed on the SOS Wall of Honor, which will be placed near the entrance.
“We have a lot of people that have donated, and it’s true that it takes a village to do something like this,” Cahoone said. “Our community is just absolutely remarkable, and I’m so extremely grateful.”
For more information on SOS, Inc. and its services, visit www.soskansas.com.
