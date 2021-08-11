The Mutton Bustin’ and Buck, Rumble and Roll events turned out a full stadium Tuesday night in the Grandstand Arena at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The evening kicked off with the Mutton Bustin’ event with kids showing up strong with a goal to ride a sheep for longer than six seconds.
Five-year old Brant Williams took a fall after hitting a rock his first time to ride, ending up with a time of 3.2 seconds.
“It was fun, I like the sheep,” he said.
Raylee Cersovsky, 4, of Emporia rode past the six second mark, putting her first for the event.
Mom Reba said she wasn’t letting up on that sheep.
“She got a good grip on the wool,” Reba Cersovsky said. “She rides horses at home.”
Raylee Cersovsky earned the belt buckle for the first place award.
“I squeezed on with my legs as tight as I could,” Raylee Cersovsky said.
The Buck, Rumble and Roll gave competitors the chance to show off their bull riding and freestyle bullfighting skills.
“It was pretty warm this afternoon and we had a little shower come in, laid some dust down, and we didn’t have any foal ups getting the stock in and out to keep the show going, keep it active, and that’s what it takes to please the people in the stands,” said Gregg Gasche, fair board member and organizer of the Buck Rumble and Roll. “The bucking bulls were a good match to the riders we had. Over the years they’ve bred the bulls a lot more than the cowboys can keep up. So it was good to see a good average, and some 90 point rides, you don’t see that very often.”
Gasche said it takes a lot of help from behind the scenes. One of those men in the event is barrelman Greg Harold, who was a bullfighter for more than 20 years.
“The event went really well,” he said. “The quality of bull riders has kind of gone down hill, but tonight they stepped up and really rode bulls and made it a way better show,” Harold said. “Tonight was as good as it’s ever been. They rode some bulls in the short round and those were the best bulls we brought. A lot of times they throw everyone off, but tonight was really good.”
Tate Pollmeier of Fort Scott placed first in bull riding, with 82 points to start and 91 points in the short-go round.
“It felt pretty good,” Pollmeier said. “My short round was the highest score I’ve ever had so I’m pretty happy and excited about that. Me and the bull [Wild Toad] I got on in short rounds I’ve been on him four times and I rode him twice so we’ve got some history behind us so it’s pretty exciting to make it happen.” In second place was Brandon Lamb, third place Garrion Hull, and Rhett Robins took 4th place.
For many in the crowd, the Buck, Rumble and Roll is a family affair.
Deb Louzhridge of Ponca City, Okla. has been coming to Emporia for years to watch the Buck, Rumble and Roll. Her husband Stan Louzhridge is the sound operator for the event.
“I really enjoy watching the freestyle bullfights, and I enjoy watching the rides too,” she said. “And of course barrelman Greg Harold, he is funny. I enjoy watching him.”
Breanna Gasche, 14, of Allen helps her dad Adam Gasche working the gate for bull riding.
“I like watching them have a good time,” she said.
Derek Fields of Emporia was in the ranch rodeo Saturday night with his team taking first place.
Fields said he likes to watch the bulls.
“I like the live action, not knowing what could happen and my brother raises bucking bulls so it’s kind of neat to see what they do — to see how athletic the animal can be — I like the animal side of it. Bulls really impress me.”
