The last time the Emporia Rescue Mission men’s shelter had a major makeover was in the late ‘90s. Now the homeless men’s shelter has updated to its new building at 1236 E. 12th Ave. thanks to generous donations from the community.
The Emporia Rescue Mission held an open house for the community Thursday evening, inviting people in to tour the new building for the first time. The new building is now more handicap accessible whereas the old building at 1119 Merchant St. was not.
The new building is 8,000 square feet — an upgrade from 4,000 square feet — and features a chapel space, career service room, dining room, kitchen, basement, mentor room and seven bedrooms with a staff bedroom that has an ensuite bathroom.
“For us, it’s like a new beginning,” said Lee Alderman, executive director of Emporia Rescue Mission. “And a new sense of hope knowing that the community is behind us. We’re ready to move forward and take care of the guys in this community and get them back on their feet.”
Alderman said $400,000 was raised in 40 days, with all of the funds going toward the purchase of the building on Jan. 30. The building was move-in ready but needed new smoke detectors and a sprinkler system. Emporia State University donated the dining room table, chairs and beds.
Alderman said there was a delay in getting the parts needed for sprinkler and smoke detectors, that would normally take five to six days. They are still waiting on parts for the smoke detectors before fully moving in. He estimated that it will take 60 days.
The organization relies on more than 250 volunteers with the shelter and soup kitchen at Abundant Harvest.
Alice Bliss, office clerk for the mission, said the guys are excited about the move.
“We are excited to see the guys move in here, it’s so nice.” she said. “We have been trying so long to get them a decent place.”
The organization now has a dozen men, but it is licensed to have up to 20. The seven bedrooms can house one to four men for up to four months.
“This is like a family; the guys do their own dishes, do their own chores,” Alderman said.
Part of the mission is helping the men with not only jobs, but career assistance.
Richard Shook will be the career services director beginning in November.
“One of the things that when they first get here they’re in a crisis,” he said. “They need a job, but what we want to do is show them the resources they need to get a career.”
Volunteer Greg Stair has been with the organization for 20 years.
Stair said he remembers the renovation of the old building that basically needed to be gutted, and was never in pristine shape with holes in the roof and an unused room that could not be restored.
“We needed a better place to move — a good stable place,” he said. “This is a very nice location.”
Stair said the rescue mission has been successful at rehabilitating men.
“This is a second chance. Where do you get a second chance in life?” he said. “We’ve always stressed getting a job, getting back to financial stability, and getting out on your own and making it.”
I am very glad to see this! And, salute Lee Alderman! While I don't give a lot of money, I do contribute small amounts on a somewhat regular basis.
