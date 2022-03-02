At least one million smartwatches were recalled Wednesday, because they could burn the wrists of users.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that the lithium-ion batteries inside four models of Fitbit Ionic watches could overheat. The models were sold between September 2017 and last December.
The notice says at least 164 people around the world have been burned by the watches. Two cases in the U.S. led to third-degree burns.
The models under recall all have coding on the back which begin with “FB 503.” They include a special edition watch which had the Adidas brand. Fitbit stopped making the Ionic watches in 2020.
CPSC advises owners of the watches to contact Fitbit at 888-925-1764 or online through the Fitbit website. They will receive pre-paid packaging to return the watches, in exchange for a $299 refund and a discount on other Fitbit items.
