“Something ends
Something new begins
Life is full of endings
That lead to new beginnings…
We write our story in these
Endings and Beginnings”
Author Debra Irsik read those lines from her soon-to-be published poetry book at the inaugural Emporia Writers Group Open Mic event Friday evening. A new addition to the Emporia First Friday Art Walk lineup, Designs By Sharon Florist manager Molly Mansel resurrected the popular and long-running Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore First Friday Open Mic.
Designs By Sharon Florist, at 703 Commercial St., is a new Emporia First Friday venue and a new meet-up space for the Emporia Writers Group. Manager Molly Mansel said she’s “trying to make a warm and inclusive space for everyone in the arts world.”
Eighteen writers and musicians shared their work, including emcee Curtis Becker, who made the trip from Topeka specifically for the event. Becker was a long-time emcee and participant at the bookstore open mic events before the business closed as the pandemic began. Since relocating to Topeka, Becker has continued his publishing company as well as embarking on a residential real estate career.
Lindsey Bartlett is an author, a photographer, and instructor at Emporia State University. She stepped up as liaison between the Emporia Writers Group and Mansel at the florist shop. Initially, the writers’ group was searching for a new location for their weekly Wednesday afternoon writing meet-up. When Mansel encouraged the group to gather at her business, one thing led to another–and the new Emporia First Friday Open Mic was born.
“It’s great that we have an open mic again, since we lost Ellen Plumb’s,” Bartlett said. “We hope all you writers out there can join us at Emporia Writers Group. We meet on Wednesdays and anybody is welcome to come.” Bartlett paused and directed her gaze at audience member Michelle Zumbrum. “In fact we even have our own writer groupie!”
Bartlett encouraged anyone interested in emceeing future events to contact her, “because we want to keep this open mic event going as long as possible.”
Meadowlark Press owner and 105 Meadowlark Reader publisher Tracy Simmons introduced the crowd to the Kansas Authors Club, “the oldest writing group in Kansas. It’s been in existence since 1904 and members include Emporia’s own William Allen White. Famous Emporia poet Walt Mason was a charter member.”
Simmons encouraged all writers to consider joining KAC and participate with events, workshops, and conventions sponsored by the club.
“It’s always hard to be the first performer at an open mic event,” Topeka poet and musician Jase Buck noted, “but I’m from out of town, so I’ll break the ice for the rest of you.”
Buck read original poetry and performed a haunting a capella rendition of a 17th century Irish war ballad.
A familiar and popular poet, drummer, and professor took the mic next, to applause and cheers. Kevin Rabas, Past Poet Laureate of Kansas and Professor of English at Emporia State University read from a work-in-progress lyrical novelette and concluded his three minutes’ worth of microphone time with “a little bit of drumming–so there you go!”
Noted local authors Cheryl Unruh, Hazel Hart, Kerry Moyer, and Brenda White read from their published works, some of which are Kansas Notable Book award winners. Veteran writer and performer Roger “Mr. Emporia” Heineken shared his essay about the now defunct Toad Hollow daylily farm. Newcomers to the local open mic scene included Christian fiction writer Peggy Phillips and poets Dan Borger and Ky Brackins.
There was more than one spontaneous open mic sign-up Friday evening, but twin brothers Brendon and Connor Carpenter brought down the house with their hilarious hip-hop socially conscious beck and call poem. Brendon, who hails from Los Angeles, set the mood with a makeshift tinfoil hat, while Emporian Connor lyrically rapped the opposite perspective.
“We’re doing this on a dare,” the brothers laughed. “We heard there was an open mic–who can resist that?”
Longtime open mic participant John McCracken shared a thought-provoking “AI Reverse Star-Spangled Banner”. He noted, “It is very bleak; however, I give it an A+ for effort. It will be what we make of it, when it comes to AI.”
Emmeline Fuller is a well-known local artist and Emporia First Friday participant. “I’m mostly a painter,” Fuller said, “but I have a couple poems. This last one is a very short poem about grad school: ‘Absinthe eases; Absent thesis.’”
First Friday Art Walk participants thronged the store and gave the performers an enthusiastic, appreciative reception. First Friday organizers Kaila Mock and Joel Smith were excited to see the Open Mic event return, noting that “it furthers our mission of promoting cultural growth by connecting artists in all disciplines to the community.”
Emcee Becker echoed that commitment, urging the crowd to “keep our downtown strong and thriving by buying something from Molly tonight.”
Grace Fianu was another first-time Open Mic participant. In a switch-up from spoken word performances, Fianu explained, “I don’t write poems, but I sing.”
She enchanted the crowd with a soulful rendition of the old rock favorite by The Animals, “House of the Rising Sun”, accompanying herself on guitar.
The final open mic performer was “resident philosopher” Ed Emmer. Continuing the bookstore tradition, a group poem, composed on the spot by both performers and audience members, was read back to comic approval by emcee Becker.
“It’s a joy to see a vibrant open mic in Emporia again, a place for everyone,” Rabas concluded. “Those who shared rocked the stage, and they appeared to move the crowd. It was a transformative night. Here’s to many, many more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.