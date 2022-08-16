The results of a recount of votes on the constitutional amendment in Lyon County will be announced Wednesday during the board of canvassers meeting, County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
The amendment, often referred to as the Value Them Both amendment, concerned whether to remove protections for abortion rights from the Kansas State Constitution. If the amendment had passed, state lawmakers would have had the ability to propose abortion restrictions, up to a full ban. Since the amendment failed, the Kansas State Constitution remains unchanged, and abortion remains restricted after 22 weeks, except in situations where an abortion is necessary to save the life or “major bodily function” of a pregnant person.
The amendment failed in Lyon County, with over 63% of voters opposing the amendment, as well as statewide with almost 60% of the 922,321 total votes cast opposing the amendment.
Anti-abortion activists in Kansas spearheaded the recount effort, securing around $120,000 by the 5 p.m. Monday night deadline, as required by the Kansas secretary of state office.
Plans to recount the amendment vote in all 105 counties were dropped Monday, after abortion activists failed to raise the $229,300 required, bringing the recount down to nine counties, including Lyon, Sedgwick, Douglas, Johnson, Shawnee, Crawford, Harvey, Jefferson, and Thomas.
Melissa Leavitt of Colby, one of the faces behind the recount push, had raised more than $47,000 from more than 700 donors through an online fundraiser by Tuesday evening. It is the latest push by anti-abortion activists after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion regulation up to the individual states.
According to the Kansas New Service, Whitney Tempel, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, “said Wichita anti-abortion activist Mark Geitzen paid $118,000 of the bond through a credit card. The remaining $1,500 was paid through a credit card from an unnamed third party.”
“The recount is not being supported by the main advocacy group that pushed for the amendment. The Value Them Both Coalition was the main force behind the amendment, and that group accepted defeat on election night after the loss became clear,” KNS reported.
