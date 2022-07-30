SOS Kansas Inc. held its annual SOS Strong celebration Thursday evening, celebrating almost $30,000 of donations.
This year, SOS Strong ambassadors, which consisted of 16 men from Lyon and Osage Counties, raised a combined total of $29.687.88.
SOS executive director Connie Cahoone expects that number to climb.
“With funds tight and expenses going up it really makes a difference. We’re really close to $30,000 and I think we will hit that and I’m just very excited that we are able to do that with these SOS Strong ambassadors’ help,” Cahoone said.
SOS serves individuals in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties, providing shelter, advocacy, protection and prevention education for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse, and neglect.
The SOS Strong ambassadors consist of men who have taken an active role in advocating for victims of abuse, educating the community, and combating stereotypes.
“I think sometimes men get a bad rap,” Cahoone said. “I don’t think people realize that we have so many good guys. In the work that we do we see some not so good guys, but there are so many men that are wonderful like these gentlemen that came out and spent the last month trying to raise money for us, but even bigger, raising awareness.”
Ambassadors enjoyed a meal and shared some of their experiences during their fundraising.
Ryan Conley of Lyon County said the biggest takeaway for him was having conversations with his daughters.
“I have two young daughters and to have a conversation with them, they’re helping out with things, like ‘why are we doing this,’” Conley said. “Luckily, they have a safe environment at home that they don’t experience those things, but they have friends that do, so they hear about those things and hear that they can reach out to their friends and let them know that there are people who care, there are people who can help them. You know ‘you want to talk to my dad.’ Those are things that they can say to their friends who do have to face those things.”
“Having them know that it’s not OK and that they have to speak up if something is not OK, I think for them to learn those lessons now, it’s a huge thing,” he added.
A prize for the most funds raised went to Jim Lohmeyer of Osage County, and a prize for the most creative fundraising went to Tagan Trahoon of Lyon County.
To donate or for more information on SOS Kansas Inc., you can visit their website at soskansas.com or reach them at 620-343-8799 or by emailing info@soskansas.com.
