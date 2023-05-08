A new organization with a goal to bring the arts into garden spaces opened its inaugural season with an event at the Richard Howe House Sunday evening.
Good Way Gardens was founded by Elexa Dawson this year as a way to bridge sustainable agriculture with the local arts and music movement, by bringing more art into garden spaces.
“I wanted to do something with the sustainable agriculture degree that I got over the pandemic and wanted to find some way to marry agriculture and the arts,” she said. “In my mind, they go together and there’s not a lot of ways that we see those things playing out — as far as those things going hand-in-hand.”
So, Good Way Gardens was born. Dawson sees opportunities for meaningful interactions in the areas of education and interaction. That’s why she worked with the Lyon County History Center to start the Good Way Sunday series.
Held from 5 - 8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month, Good Way Sunday will offer a wide variety of activities designed to bring people closer to the land.
“I had dreams of a really big cultural arts center, and talking to them I knew there was nothing we could do inside the building, but we’ve done Earth Day events that were outside,” Dawson said. “So I decided to draw from that experience that I’ve had producing Earth Day all those years and turn that into a monthly event here.”
The history center previously managed a garden at the Howe House. Dawson said LCHC director Greg Jordan and deputy director Lisa Soller indicated that they would like to see the garden return, along with more community interaction at the space.
Dawson, who is a member of the Potawatomi Nation, has a vision for a “Three Sisters” garden at the Howe House. According to www.nativeseeds.org, three seeds represent the most important crops in many Native American communities. When planted together, corn, beans and squash become the Three Sisters, and “work together to help one another thrive and survive.”
“A Three Sisters garden is something that [Mark Schondelmaier] and I have talked a lot about in the past, and I have a lot of really important seeds that need to be grown out,” Dawson said. “There’s a lot of research that’s needed for this, because this is an important site for the Kaw Nation. There were Kaw families who planted with the Howe House and, unfortunately, I don’t yet know their names. I know their names are out there, and we have to do that research and find out what they were growing here.”
Visitors were invited to come out and walk the trail and learn more about the prairie ecosystem in the process. Jordan Storrer is one of those involved helping with Good Way Gardens, putting together the guide for Sunday’s walking trail.
“When Elexa came to me about her plans for Good Way Gardens, I was on board immediately,” Storrer said. “We have four native or naturalized species, which are the species that we are trying to encourage here on the prairie at the Howe House. We’re trying to be good stewards of the land here.”
She also had one example of an invasive species.
“In order to be a good steward, you need to know what’s going on around you and what you want to encourage,” Storrer said. “You need to know what you as a person should be pulling up and getting out of there. I think it’s really an illusion that nature takes its course. People are meant to be taking care of the land.”
An avid gardener, Schondelmaier said he was excited to be part of Good Way Gardens as part of the gardening committee.
“I try to do more native-type plantings and try to stay way from chemicals,” he said. “For my own garden, I do a lot of pollinator-type plants. Kind of the difficult part is, where the garden used to be here, trying to get a garden in shape for growing stuf without using some of the modern things will take some time and elbow grease.”
Dawson said Good Way Gardens is also planning a concert series for the summer. The first confirmed performance will feature the Manhattan-based Americana group Sally and the Hurts on June 4.
“We’ll really be lookin for lots of attendees and donations for that,” Dawson said. “We’ll be hoping for a lot of community support for that one. I’m really happy to be bringing them for a Sunday evening concert.”
Good Way Gardens has an fund open through the Emporia Community Foundation where donations can be made. Dawson said she’s applied for some grant funding, too, and has not yet heard if the application was successful.
You can learn more about Good Way Gardens by following them @goodwaygardens on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.