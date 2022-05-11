The Emporia girls soccer team lost 5-0 to Topeka-Hayden at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
“We played really, really well for 35-40 minutes,” Emporia coach Oscar Macias said. “We had some great opportunities and looked like a solid team. We just haven’t been able to put a whole game together and we’ve got to fix that.”
The Spartans kept the game close for the majority of the first half despite extreme heat, especially early on. Topeka-Hayden held a 1-0 lead into the final minute of the first half when it scored its second goal and took a 2-0 lead into halftime. The score remained that way until Topeka-Hayden scored three goals in the final 9:15 of regulation.
Macias sees the greatest room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think it’s the want to defend at the level that you want to attack,” Macias said. “Some of our players want to transition to attack and get going that way. But if they want to defend that same way, we’ll win the ball back much easier and have more opportunities to attack.”
It was senior night for Emporia, and all six of the team’s seniors were honored before the game. Danielle Zuniga, Mariela Escobar, Kailly Mejia, Isabel Garcia, Allie Baker, and Nayeli Plazola are Emporia’s six seniors this year.
“This is a great senior class,” Macias said. “They’re great academically, great kids, great people. We just want to finish strong for them in these last couple games.”
The bond they share both on and off the field that will last well beyond high school is what stands out to Plazola.
“These four years will be an experience I will never forget for sure,” Plazola said. “I have the support of the girls and coaches who have been with me through thick and thin and our fans always come out and support us. It’s definitely been a very memorable experience.
“It’s important to be close to who you know and always stick with them because you never know when you’ll need them and they’ll always be right there by your side.”
Emporia will next take the field on Thursday at Topeka High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.