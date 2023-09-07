IMG_4174.jpg

Lyon County Commissioners Rollie Martin, Ken Duft and Doug Peck.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

The Lyon County Commission approved a $40.3 million budget for 2024 during its meeting Thursday morning, raising the mill levy for the first time in five years.

In total, the county budget is sitting at $40.3 million with a tax levy of 57.783 mills, up almost 5 mills or 8.5% from last year. The county libraries are at 1.381 mills.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.