The Lyon County Commission approved a $40.3 million budget for 2024 during its meeting Thursday morning, raising the mill levy for the first time in five years.
In total, the county budget is sitting at $40.3 million with a tax levy of 57.783 mills, up almost 5 mills or 8.5% from last year. The county libraries are at 1.381 mills.
Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and approve the 2024 budget for the county and county libraries.
The revenue-neutral rate, or the “tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year” was set at 49.236 this year, meaning the budget will levy
To fully fund the budget, Commission Chair Rollie Martin said the county would have seen an 11.5 mill or 20% increase. To help reduce the burden on taxpayers, the county shifted resources within the budget and transferred $2 million, a reduction of around five mills, from the sales tax fund to help fund the budget.
“The biggest hardship was dealing with inflation. Not only inflation with oil and gas, personnel and seemingly repairs and cost of vehicles. To be able to fund the increases, that was our biggest problem,” Martin said.
County Controller Dan Williams said the county’s budget is mostly personnel, with payroll and benefits taking up 75% of the budget.
“Our two biggest budget items are the Sheriff’s Office … and the Road and Bridge Department,” he added.
Martin said the county was no longer able to keep the mill levy flat this year, largely due to unexpected rising costs.
“The reason that we were able to have those no-mill increases was because we were able to stay within the cushions of our budget every year. We always had a little bit to carry over to the next year. This year caught up with us with the inflation,” Martin said. “Remember, we have to plan our budgets months in advance and we did not plan for inflation in last year’s budget. You talk about fuel prices, how fast they went up. How fast labor competition went up. We used up all our extra cash in last year’s budget and we did not have any carried over so in order to fund this year’s budget, we had to actually ask for more tax dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.