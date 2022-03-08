Much of Kansas will take part in a tornado drill Tuesday morning. But the next big weather threat will involve heavy snow.
Emporia has a 48% chance of receiving at least four inches of snow, according to a National Weather Service map posted Tuesday morning. That covers the area from 11 a.m. Wednesday until Friday noon.
A slight chance of sprinkles and snow flurries Tuesday night will be a preview. Then the sun should return Wednesday, before the main storm arrives after midnight.
The farther north you go, the more likely heavy snow is. The strongest should occur Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Big March snowstorms have hit Emporia before. More than 10 inches fell over the weekend of March 8-9, 1975.
Storm sirens should sound across parts of the area at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as part of Kansas Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
But Lyon County will be an exception, even though Monday's weekly siren test was called off in the wake of Sunday's snow.
