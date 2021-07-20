The Southern Lyon County Unified School District 252 received a grant to help prepare kids for kindergarten readiness.
The grants were funded through the 3-year Preschool Development B-5 Renewal Grant awarded to Kansas in April 2020, according to a press release from Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. More than $256,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 13 All in for Kansas Kids Quality Subgrants to support kindergarten readiness. The goal of the grant is to support the successful transition of children from early childhood settings into kindergarten through community collaboration.The grants will support a variety of activities, including kindergarten transition programs, community health and education events, and professional development.
Laura Evins, early childhood district coordinator for Southern Lyon county, wrote the grant for the district. The district has several goals for the grant- a new event called Ramp Up, family engagement and books for kids.
“Our biggest thing is we want to focus on family partnership,” Evins said. “It's a goal of ours to be more involved in families and preparing families for kindergarten.”
The Ramp Up event will host all students entering kindergarten in Olpe and Neosho Rapids August 11 and 12. The event will give kids the chance to interact with teachers.
Evins said it will give the kids an idea of what school is like and give them a chance to see what following directions is like, where the lunch room is and participate early before school starts on August 19.
The family engagement piece would help the district prepare a kindergarten readiness checklist they can share with parents. Parents would be able to get involved with the kindergarten process.
Evins said the goal is to build a partnership between home and school.
The grant would also enable the district to buy books for the kids- the book “The Night Before Kindergarten” by Natasha Wing.
“We know that children who are prepared for kindergarten are more successful throughout their academic careers,” said Melissa Rooker, executive director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust fund, which oversees the administration of the subgrants. “Ensuring our children have what they need to succeed in the classroom is an investment in a strong future for our entire state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.