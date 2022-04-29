Disc golfers throwing in the right direction could set wind-aided distance records Friday. The big question is how dangerous the wind will become.
The Emporia area remains in the middle of a level-three “enhanced” risk for severe storms Friday, especially from 5 p.m. until midnight. The enhanced area stretches from central Oklahoma into southern Nebraska.
“The most favored scenario is a line of storms forming along a cold front,” a National Weather Service briefing early Friday said. That will bring a high probability of winds reaching 70 miles per hour and hail as large as a golf ball.
If supercells form ahead of the front, “more significant hail... and tornado threat... (are) possible,” the briefing added.
Chase and Greenwood Counties are included in a wind advisory from 1 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, because gusts from the south ahead of the front could reach 45 miles per hour.
“Secure outdoor objects,” the advisory issued early Friday said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
Emporia Municipal Airport reported a trace of rain Thursday. Only 20% of a normal April rainfall has fallen so far.
The front should pass through the area during the night, leaving a sunny weekend with highs from 68-73 degrees.
