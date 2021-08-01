A dance-a-thon at Bourbon Cowboy planned to benefit New Regional Health’s 12th annual Denim & Diamonds fundraising campaign was postposted on Saturday.
“We really worked hard to generate interest, there is a lot going on this summer,” said Susan Brinkman, owner of Bourbon Cowboy. “When we did get enough dancers to help us reach our fundraising goal, and with a lot of things happening with the delta variant, we decided we want to host a quality event that does a good job raising money for Newman Regional Health.”
Brinkman said from this point forward, watching what happens in the community will determine the next move for the event. Dancers were hesitant to attend the event because of the COVID-19 delta variant.
“We’re sad it’s not going to happen before Denim & Diamonds final event next week,” she said. “I think more importantly we are going to be able to carry on our commitment to the foundation.”
Proceeds from this year’s Denim & Diamonds are designated to the development of a simulated apartment suite within Newman Regional Health’s Inpatient Medical Rehabilitation unit. The suite will allow patients to practice their independent living skills in a controlled environment prior to discharging home.
Newman Regional Health will hold its 12th annual Denim & Diamonds benefit event at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
