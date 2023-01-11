Snow map - 1.11.23

This map shows the likelihood of one inch of snow by 9 a.m. Thursday. Emporia can expect less than one inch after midnight.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well.

The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.

