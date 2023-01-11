Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well.
The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.
But the city is in a pocket where a one-inch snowfall is unlikely. That area now includes the north and east edge of Lyon County, along with areas south and east of the airport.
In any part of Lyon, Chase and Greenwood County, the odds of a one-inch snowfall are less than 20%. Ottawa, Salina and Topeka are more likely to have higher amounts of snow.
The ground warmed in preparation of potential winter weather Tuesday. Emporia Municipal Airport officially broke a record for the date with a high temperature of 60 degrees. The normal high at this time of year is 41.
Wednesday's high should be 55, before rain begins in the evening. Precipitation should change entirely to snow by 3 a.m., with winds gusting to 35 miles per hour.
The storm system should move on with clearing conditions by Thursday afternoon. But temperatures will do well to get to 40 Thursday and Friday, with Thursday night's low around 19.
