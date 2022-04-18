A mid-April freeze may miss Emporia. But not by much.
The National Weather Service put Coffey, Osage and Wabaunsee Counties under a “freeze watch” for the hours leading to Tuesday morning. Ottawa and Topeka have freeze warnings.
“Some uncertainty remains across portions of northeast Kansas due to cloud cover,” a briefing from Topeka said.
Emporia is forecast to have enough clouds to keep the overnight low at 34 degrees. But the localized forecast notes “areas of frost” could develop between 4:00-9:00 a.m.
It's not too late for a freeze in Emporia. The record low for April 19 is 27, set in 1953.
A trace of precipitation landed at Emporia Municipal Airport Sunday. The high was only 50, which is 18 degrees below normal.
Afternoon and evening rain could return to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday could have rain for much of the day, with Friday sunny before rain chances resurface.
