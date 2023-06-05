Emporia Energy 10U Hawaiian Hitfest

The 2023 Emporia Energy 10U softball team at the Hawaiian Hitfest Tournament in Wichita over the weekend. (Front row left to right: Rylee Smith, Taryn Huggard, Hadlie Hoch, Harlee Smith, Britlee Birk. Back row: Leah LaSota, Brynlee Welch, Caitlen Honor, Adalynn Armitage, Reese Griswold, Aivah Mitchell. Coaches: Anna LaSota, Logan Smith, Sunny Griswold, Eric Huggard)

 Courtesy Sunny Griswold

The Emporia Energy 10U softball team won the Hawaiian Hitfest Tournament at the Two Rivers Youth Club in Wichita over the weekend.

The team had three pool play games which started on Friday night against the Jitterbugs – Hartman from Salina. Emporia won, 7-3.

