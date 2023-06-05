The Emporia Energy 10U softball team won the Hawaiian Hitfest Tournament at the Two Rivers Youth Club in Wichita over the weekend.
The team had three pool play games which started on Friday night against the Jitterbugs – Hartman from Salina. Emporia won, 7-3.
They completed pool play on Saturday through a number of rain delays, defeating Elite Sandell out of Wichita, 11-5 and playing the Kansas Renegades – Hobart to a scoreless tie.
Bracket play was held on Sunday, when Emporia went 4-0 to finish the weekend with a 6-0-1 record. The first game was against the Newton Heat which Emporia won, 5-1. They then defeated The Kansas Swarm (Valley Center) 5-0 and the Jitterbugs – Lilly of Salina 4-1 before run-ruling Kansas Nitro – Luce in the championship game, 10-0, in 2 ½ innings.
There were 31 total teams in the tournament.
“I am so proud of each of them and how they battled through this weekend,” said head coach Sunny Griswold, who helped revitalize the Emporia Energy program four years ago. “All the rain delays, late nights, and four games in the heat on Sunday.”
Griswold’s daughter, Reese, recorded the win in the championship game in the circle, allowing just one hit and recording all six out via the strikeout. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI.
“Our hitting was on fire Sunday, and my daughter had one of her best pitching outings that we’ve seen this year,” Griswold said. “There were some clutch plays in the outfield to save runs. Our catchers worked hard behind the plate and our infielders had great communication with each other and were able to make plays. The team played with a lot of heart and were determined to win the tournament.”
Griswold started the majority of the team has been together since the team started at the 8U level, but there are some new faces this year. Everyone gets along well and Griswold noted how supportive the parents are of the team.
“The parents are great,” Griswold said. “They were always cheering for the kids positively and showed great sportsmanship.”
The team is currently 18-2-1 on the season and plays its regular season games in the Ken Berry League in Topeka with doubleheaders once a week. Their next tournament will be the state tournament on July 8 and 9.
