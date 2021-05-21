Emergency first responders were on the scene of a devastating wreck in Chase County Friday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., Chase County dispatchers received reports of a car vs. semi accident on K-150. Traffic was slowed as a result.
A Gazette photographer at the scene noted severe damage to a passenger vehicle and the back-end of a semi trailer.
Information on the conditions of those involved was not available at press time. Check www.emporiagazette.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.