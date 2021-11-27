The All Veterans Memorial has received another donation.
Sandra Fleming and John Rich, representing the William and Aloha Preston Family Charitable Fund, provided a donation that will be used to assist with the purchase of security monitors for the All Veterans Memorial.
Accepting the donation is Frank Lowery and Ron Whitney
(1) comment
The need for this donation saddens me. The fact that community members are willing to step up and meet this needs for our veterans makes me glad.
