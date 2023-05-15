The Emporia High School boys golf team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Monday afternoon.
The Spartans finished runner-up at the Lake Shawnee regional with a team score of 340. The top three schools at each regional qualify for the state tournament.
Shawnee Heights won the event with a 314, and head coach Rick Eckert felt the gap should’ve been closer than it was.
“We qualified for state and that was the number one thing that we needed to do today,” Eckert said. “The bad thing is we got beat by 26 shots and I don’t think that team is that much better than us. We did enough to get to state, but we didn’t really get a lot of good things happening and a lot of it is our short game again.”
Caden Massey led the way for the Spartans individually, finishing sixth with an 83. Eckert was glad to have him back after missing last week’s home tournament with a back injury.
“It was good to have him back and he did a pretty solid job,” Eckert said. “To finish sixth at your regional, he would've loved to finish higher than that, but that's a pretty good result for dealing with what he's been dealing with on a daily basis.”
Three other Spartans finished in the top 15: Nolan Jacob placed seventh with an 84. Will Walker took 12th with an 86 and Hudson Sauder was 14th with an 87.
Jared Johnson (91) and Brayden Bowen (94) took 17th and 22nd, respectively.
The Class 5A state tournament will take place next Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23, at McPherson-Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson.
