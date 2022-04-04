The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted the food service industry, which is also one of the largest workforce sectors in the United States. According to a study published in October 2021 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, more than 110,000 restaurants in the U.S. have already, or will close permanently, due to the economic impact caused by the pandemic.
Here in Emporia and the surrounding area, a few dining establishments were unable to weather the past two years. However, most are still open and recovering while still facing challenges.
To find out how local restaurants are doing two years after the onslaught of the pandemic, we spoke with three area restaurateurs: Diana Lopez from Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill, a fast casual restaurant, and Jessica Symmonds of Gourmet To-Go, a catering and takeout enterprise, both located in Emporia, and Suzan Barnes of Grand Central Hotel & Grill, a traditional fine dining restaurant in Cottonwood Falls.
Pivoting
Jessica Symmonds had a full schedule of weddings, corporate events, galas and other catering gigs scheduled for the spring and summer of 2020, and beyond. Then in March 2020, the cancellations began.
“We had at least $20,000 worth of events cancel and that hurt,” she said. “Catering was our main business and suddenly, it was gone.”
Suzan Barnes was also fielding phone calls canceling reservations at the Grand Hotel which impacted revenues for the hotel’s restaurant.
“We lost a lot of revenue from loss of hotel business — the Strong City Rodeo, Symphony on the Prairie, five weddings, what was then the [Unbound] gravel race. All of those bookings were canceled, which affects the restaurant as well,” she said.
Mi Chavelita has a unique place in this story. Diana Lopez and her husband, Omar, co-owned Salsa Street Grill with Ann and Jay Diaz. When the Diazes wanted to leave the restaurant business at the end of 2020, the Lopezes bought them out and opened Mi Chavelita in the same location in January 2021. It was an act of optimism and hope in the depths of the first pandemic winter.
“It might have seemed crazy to be opening a restaurant then, but we had faith that it would work out,” Lopez said. “The staff from Salsa Street came with us and our customers did, too.”
All three restaurateurs said they had to pivot to new ways of doing business to stay afloat amidst lock downs, changing restrictions and spikes in local COVID cases. The primary shift was to provide more takeout options and offer curbside service.
Symmonds said while most of her pre-COVID revenue came from catering, she had already been offering takeout lunches two days a week. Once the building where her kitchen is located opened again, she doubled her lunch availability and added new items to the menu.
“We went to offering four lunches a week and added take and bake meals to keep the business afloat,” she said.
Not everyone was sent home during those early months. Some of the larger companies in Emporia were deemed essential and employees still reported to work.
“Some of the factories like Norfolk Iron, Camso and Hill’s Pet Food stepped up and ordered food for their employees to keep morale up and to support local businesses. That was a big help to us,” Symmonds said.
In Chase County where restaurants are few and far between, Barnes quickly changed her menu and operations to serve the community.
“We don’t normally serve breakfast, but we started offering breakfast as a carry-out option,” she said. “We also started making take-home dinners for four and bought a rotisserie machine so we could offer rotisserie chicken. And we started selling raw steaks for people to take home and cook since they couldn’t eat here.”
Barnes said it was important to her to give the community options considering they were somewhat isolated, at least at the beginning of the pandemic. In response, the community supported her.
“We were extremely supported by our local community,” she said. “We never completely shut down. We went from indoor dining to carry-out only for three months, then we were able to open up to 50% capacity seating. It was difficult, but we adapted and this community came through for us.”
Shortages and rising costs
Post-pandemic, these small business owners are facing new challenges, however. Staffing shortages and the cost of supplies are forcing them to change how they do business.
Grand Central has a reduced schedule, closing at 8 p.m. (an hour earlier than in the past) and offering a limited menu during mid-afternoon.
“I’m doing very well and I’m glad it’s getting behind us. I just wish we could get more staff,” Barnes said. “My [hotel] staff has been with me for five years and they aren’t going to go anywhere, they love it here, but we are short-staffed in the kitchen. We have a limited menu from 2:30 - 5 p.m. to give our chef a break.”
Mi Chavelita has low employee turnover, but Lopez said food prices have been rising for more than a year.
“When we re-opened, pricing was kind of crazy and costs keep going up, especially on meat,” she said.
Symmonds is also navigating rising costs and supply chain disruption at Gourmet To-Go.
“While we did survive and adjusted business as needed, we are still dealing with the aftermath in the rising costs of everything from utilities to supplies and food plus shortages,” Symmonds said.
Carrying on
Four months into 2022, the restaurant landscape has changed. Many establishments are continuing to offer expanded carry-out menus even as dining rooms are at full capacity again.
Barnes noted that business at Grand Central is picking up, in part because of travel restrictions to other countries.
“We’ve seen a lot of new people in the past year or so,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, people aren’t going to Europe so they’re exploring the U.S. instead. In August 2021, I had people from 19 states stay here, just in that month alone. August is usually a slow month, but not last year and it hasn’t slowed down since then.”
Symmonds said the catering side of her business is close to pre-COVID levels. Which means she is able to interact with people again.
“We’ve got weddings booked for the summer, Unbound Gravel and The Taste are back — it’s kinda like normal now,” she said. “The first time I did a wedding again, after everything was shutdown, it was the best feeling in the world. I like being able to watch people eat my food or be there while they’re serving themselves and talking to people. It was really emotional when we were able to do that again.”
At Mi Chavelita, Lopez said business is steady.
“Our dine-in business has increased since we opened and we still have people doing carry-out,” she said. “Our customers have been pretty wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.