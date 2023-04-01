Cassie Anderson, a junior at Emporia High School, was the recent recipient of a Gold Key Scholastic Art & Writing Award for her poem “This whole place is gonna burn.”

The poem, which Cassie wrote over the expanse of years throughout three different circumstances in her life, is an exploration of mental health and the stigma around receiving help.

