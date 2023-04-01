Cassie Anderson, a junior at Emporia High School, was the recent recipient of a Gold Key Scholastic Art & Writing Award for her poem “This whole place is gonna burn.”
The poem, which Cassie wrote over the expanse of years throughout three different circumstances in her life, is an exploration of mental health and the stigma around receiving help.
“Half of this poem was written during COVID, during the isolation period and the things that came with that,” Cassie said. “I had severe depression during that time. This whole thing is about medicine. It’s kind of to say ‘hey, it’s ok to take medicine to be able to be happy.’”
Cassie’s poem takes the reader on a journey of trying new methods to treat depression, eventually ending with the narrator feeling “nothing.”
Cassie said her poetry has always been deeply personal and often discussed topics in her own life. She started writing as early as fifth grade, creating works about innocence and family. Now 16 years old, Cassie’s work has grown with her.
“All of my poetry is very much based on what is going around me and the things going on internally,” she said.
“One of the fun things about this poem is that it catches you off guard,” high school creative writing instructor Matthew Gesner said. “Surprise is so important in writing and you are thinking ‘oh, I know what it is about’ and then it twists again and then at the end it twists again to that numbness.”
Cassie said she wrote the poem based on experiences in her own life where individuals told her that medication would make her go “crazy” or even change her personality. Even in her own experience, Cassie said it took around 10 to 15 tries to find a medication that began to help, an experience that can be common for those struggling with depression.
“There’s a huge stigma behind mental health,” Cassie said. “I wrote this, kind of ironically, towards that.”
The Gold Key recognition is awarded at a regional level and includes schools in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin. Entries are judged on originality, skill and emergence of a personal voice or vision. Only a select few students are chosen for the award, which is the highest distinction at the regional level.
“As an artist, the hardest thing to do is put yourself out there and she decided to do that on her own and she decided to do it in one of the most rigorous competitions that is out there and then she won this awesome distinction,” Gesner said. “I am over the moon about her success. It’s incredible.”
Gesner — along with EHS counselor Ali Macias — played a large role in Cassie’s decision to showcase her work. Before the competition, she said, she had never shared her work publicly.
“Mrs. Macias told me to put myself out there because she read a lot of my poetry and she was like ‘hey, this is actually really good. You should show it to people,’” Cassie said.
Even though Gesner only had Cassie in his class for one semester, he said her talent as a writer was apparent.
“As a writer, we are always struggling with this idea of the inner editor. Is our work good enough? How are other people going to see it? We are always reflecting on this side of our art. And Cassie doesn’t have that or has an amazing way of overcoming that. Every piece she’s created, there’s no box that it’s put inside of. She thinks about what she wants to express and she does, sometimes in a very creative way that I think not many people would have the same path towards that same way of communicating that concept,” Gesner said. “Lots of fire.”
For Cassie, receiving the award was liberating.
“It makes me believe that people care,” she said. “I initially didn’t want to put any of this out there because I didn’t think people would care about it. People look at you in the hallway when you have scars on your wrist or scars on your legs and they judge you for it. But the fact that people care enough to be like ‘hey, this person has gone through some things, but they are still here.’ It’s kind of liberating.”
In the future, Cassie said she wants to help others who are struggling as well. She currently aspires to become an art and writing therapist, bringing much-needed kindness to individuals in mental hospitals.
“I cope with my art and I cope with my writing and I feel like if you are going to teach something like that then you have to practice it yourself,” she said. “If you can take someone who is near the verge of suicide and help them cope with something more healthy, even if it’s combined with medication or something else, then it might help them.”
