TOPEKA – The Emporia High boys bowling team finished fourth and the girls were fifth at the Centennial League tournament at the West Ridge Lanes in Topeka on Wednesday.
In the boys competition, Washburn Rural placed first at 3,503, followed by Seaman at 3,499, Junction City at 3,417 and Emporia at 3,249.
Khalil Sanchez led the Spartan boys with a fourth-place individual finish and a score of 679.
Chase Swift finished 17th at 576 while Colton Swift was right behind him at 18th with 564 and Morgan Liggett was 19th at 562. Josh Lawrence finished 23rd at 559 and Owen Ruge was 34th at 519.
Seaman won the girls competition with a score of 3,096 while Washburn Rural was second at 3,026, Junction City was third at 2,809, Topeka West was fourth at 2,612 and Emporia was fifth at 2,436.
Brittany Mohling turned in the Spartan girls’ top performance, finishing 15th with a score of 498. Olivia Boettcher was 23rd at 449, Darby Hauff was 26th at 435, Faith Welborn was 28th at 432 and Danika Williams was 46th at 340.
Emporia will return to action on Tuesday when it hosts a 14-team 5A regional at Flint Hills Lanes. The boys tournament will begin at 9:40 a.m. with the girls to follow at 1:30 p.m.
