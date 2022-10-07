Former Emporia State defensive lineman John Lohmeyer will be honored alongside fellow former Kansas City Chiefs greats Deron Cherry, Christian Okoye, and Otis Taylor along with sports agent Leigh Steinberg when The Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation presents An Evening With Greats on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The honorees will join Kansas City area celebrities, football legends and passionate fans at a wine tasting event at The Marriott Overland Park from 6-10 p.m. Tickets for the event are available at www.thirdandlong.org starting at $100. The Derrick Thomas & Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation strives to "sack" illiteracy by providing the support necessary to improve reading skills of students in the Greater Kansas City area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.