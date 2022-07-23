Pastor Edison Toe.jpg

Edison De-Conti Toe is the new pastor at Grace United Methodist Church and youth director at First United Methodist Church.

 Courtesy photo

A new pastor with a passion for youth advocacy has taken the reins at Grace United Methodist Church.

Edison De-Conti Toe recently came to Emporia to serve as the head pastor at GUMC, and as the youth director at First United Methodist Church.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.