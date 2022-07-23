A new pastor with a passion for youth advocacy has taken the reins at Grace United Methodist Church.
Edison De-Conti Toe recently came to Emporia to serve as the head pastor at GUMC, and as the youth director at First United Methodist Church.
“I’ve always been concerned about how to help vulnerable youth, because of my past experience and how I was brought up; how I grew up,” he said.
Toe was born in Liberia, a small country on the coast of West Africa. In 2002, his parents sent him to live in Ghana, due to growing civil unrest in the country. Toe would spend his formative years away from his family while he went to school. He earned a scholarship from the United Methodist Women which allowed him to go to college. After he graduated, Toe decided to return to Liberia more than a decade after he had first left home.
That return would ignite a lifelong passion for advocacy work.
“I began to think about how I could go out and help other people who didn’t have the means to get to school, who were struggling,” he said. “When I went to Liberia, I saw the community in which I was living before the war — I saw most of my friends from before the war, their lives had been changed through drug addictions, teenaged pregnancies and I saw a need to create awareness.”
Toe founded Visionary Youth Empowerment Liberia — a non-profit and non-governmental organization aimed at supported underprivileged children and youth across Liberia — to address that need. Toe said he sees opportunity to continue his advocacy work in Emporia. His goal, he said, is it provide help to populations that don’t have the means or support to meet their goals through leading them to a relationship with God.
Toe’s advocacy mission has taken him all over the world. He traveled with the United Methodist Church to work as a peace educator, where he took part in “experiential learning” at Border Peace School in the Demilitarized Zone. He was there for two years. He traveled across the Midwest last summer as part of the Great Plains United Methodists Micah Corps, which invites young adults interested in social justice, and building relationship with community and faith leaders, to live their faith in action.
And now, he’s in Emporia.
“I know there’s a reason that God brought me here,” Toe said, adding that he was impressed with GUMC’s generosity, such as its annual shoe giveaways for school-aged children. He was also impressed with FUMC’s annual school supply drive. “God has been so generous to me. People have been so welcoming, the people at Grace have been so welcoming and at First United it’s been the same. No one has treated me like a stranger.”
Toe said he’s eager to make connections in the community.
“I want to identify myself to everyone, but I’m most concerned about vulnerable youth because of my past experience,” he said. “I spent 15 years without my parents. People from the church raised me and took me in. That had a huge impact on my life. ... I want to look for those communities, be able to meet these people and give them support in prayer or advice, or whatever I can do to make them feel like part of society.”
Toe said he’s excited for upcoming ministries, such as a backpack and bibles giveaway at 10:30 a.m. July 31. Kicks 4 Kids will return this fall as well. Toe would also like to see his congregations come together to help children in Liberia.
More information on Grace United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church can be found online at www.graceunitedmethodistchurchemporia.com and www.fumchurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.