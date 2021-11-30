Oh, they’ve done it again!
Just as we begin to emerge from our Thanksgiving food comas, the members of Emporia State University’s Foundation sent out an email with another round of wonderful holiday recipes.
In their campus announcement staff shared: “On behalf of the ESU Alumni Association & Foundation, we want to thank you for staying connected to Emporia State University and for all the ways you continue to support the Hornet Nation.
“Whether you are using your degree on the frontlines in teaching, healthcare, business, the arts, libraries and more, or volunteering on campus or in your communities around the world, we appreciate you! We invite you to sample some of our staff’s favorite recipes and hope you will enjoy them as much as we do.”
Sharing recipes is a great gift, and another reason to be thankful as we enter the season of giving.
Tiffany Wilson, class of 2010, is the Alumni Director. She shared this wonderful cake that would be perfect for dessert, afternoon tea, mid-morning coffee or — dare I suggest — breakfast?
Spiced Pear Coffee Streusel Cake with Brown Butter Buttercream Frosting
Streusel:
3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
3/4 cup rolled oats
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
6 Tablespoons (3/4 stick) chilled butter
Cake:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, room temperature
1 1/3 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups plain yogurt
1 - 2 pears cut into half-inch pieces
In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, rolled oats, and ground cloves. Whisk together. Cut 6 tablespoons chilled butter into half-inch pieces and cut into the brown sugar mixture with a pastry cutter or your fingers. When the mixture resembles coarse meal, set it aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg.
Beat together the stick and a half of butter and 1 1/3 cup granulated sugar in a separate large bowl until fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Then, add vanilla.
Fold in the flour mixture alternately with plain yogurt, beginning and ending with the flour mixture.
Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan thoroughly with cooking spray (or grease). Spoon in 1/3 of the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Top with half of the streusel mixture and half of the pear pieces.
Spoon in half of the remaining batter and top with the remaining streusel and pear pieces. Spoon in the rest of the batter and spread evenly over the streusel.
Bake until cake is golden brown and toothpick comes out clean, 45 - 50 minutes. Cool completely and invert onto serving plate before frosting. (I have a thin, flexible spatula I use to slide between the cake and pan, gently, to help the cake come out cleanly—RDM)
Brown Butter Buttercream Frosting
1 1/2 cups butter
5 cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 Tablespoons heavy cream
Pinch of salt
Tiffany says to melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
“Once it has melted, start whisking constantly. Watch carefully, it can burn easily! The butter will start to bubble and get foamy and develop a golden-brown color with a nutty aroma,” she said. “This can take several minutes.”
If the butter moves from brown to burned, you cannot save it. Start over
Once butter is browned, remove from heat and transfer to a bowl. Place bowl in the freezer to bring the butter back up to room temperature — about 20 - 30 minutes. Tiffany said: “It if gets too firm, it can be placed in the microwave for a couple of seconds to soften.”
Add softened browned butter to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat for 2 - 3 minutes on medium to medium-high speed or until light and fluffy.
Lower the speed and gradually add the powdered sugar. Once the powdered sugar is incorporated add the vanilla, heavy cream and salt and increase speed to medium-high. Beat for an additional 2 to 3 minutes until light and fluffy. (This cake will need to be kept refrigerated if there are any leftovers—RDM)
“Once cake is cooled, frost and enjoy!” Tiffany said.
As if you could do anything other than enjoy this! Put on a pot of coffee and dive in, Emporia.
Let’s get cooking.
