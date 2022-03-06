“Kansas Severe Weather Preparedness Week” begins Monday. But first, the Emporia area has to deal with more winter weather.
The National Weather Service included Chase County in a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday afternoon, lasting until midnight.
A “wintry mix including sleet and snow (is) expected,” the advisory from Wichita said. It could accumulate as much as two inches, with reduced visibility for drivers at times.
“The greatest potential for a wintry mix will be generally along and west of the Kansas Turnpike corridor,” a NWS message added.
While Emporia is likely to receive a wintry mix as well, the immediate afternoon threat was for thunderstorms. Snow, sleet and freezing are all possible before midnight. But the accumulation is expected to be less than a half-inch.
Sunshine should return to the Emporia area Monday. But another storm system is expected to bring rain and snow to Emporia from Wednesday night to Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.