Star Wars fans flocked to the Emporia Granada Theatre Tuesday evening for a showing of “The Force Awakens.”
The movie was sponsored by the Emporia Public Library in celebration of Star Wars Day — an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate the Star Wars universe.
“We were able to host it in 2017 and it went really well,” said public services librarian Molly Chenault. “Everyone really loved it — I mean, who doesn’t love Star Wars? Now that we’re able to have events, we wanted to do it again.”
Library staff were put in touch with the 501st Legion, a Star Wars-theme cosplaying group, who agreed to come down for the event. Members of the 501st, the Mandalorian Mercs and the Rebellion were on hand, along with a replica of astromech BB-8 made by a member of the Droid Builders.
Lael Holloway of Lenexa was stationed outside of the theater dressed as “The Armorer” — the leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors featured in “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus. Her son, she said, created her costume.
“It’s an awesome costume and she’s a great character,” she said. “She knows the history of the culture and she’s there to lead the way. She’s definitely an iconic female character in ‘The Mandalorian.’”
Holloway said taking part in events like this is how she gives back.
“This is charity work,” she said. “Our smiles are just as big as the people coming up to take photos with us.”
Those wishing to keep the Star Wars Day celebrations can check out Leap of Faith Martial Arts’ Saber Wars event at 6 p.m. today at 521 Commercial St.
Activities, games and pizzad. Attendees can bring their own lightsabers or purchase one for $7. The event is $10 per person, ages six and up. Call 785-422-5973 to sign up.
