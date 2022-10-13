The Emporia State University volleyball team comprises players from around Kansas and neighboring states — Puerto Rico and Poland too — but its four freshman players hail from the Emporia area.
Four potential building blocks that could make Emporia State volleyball, well, Emporia.
But first, they’ll have to use this freshman year to properly acclimatize to the next level. The transition to college life has been eye-opening yet seamless for the quartet.
“Personally, the adjustment was definitely crazy from high school to college,” said outside hitter and Emporia High School graduate Rylee Peak. “It’s much more intense at this level, which is also one of my favorite things about it. I feel like I’m getting so many more reps and so much more hard work…and my schedule is absolutely crazy, but I love it. It’s great. I have never felt the level of independence.”
Fellow Emporia High School alum Grace Xu graduated early and began ESU last semester. The change has been straightforward for the setter.
“I think, for me, the transition has been a little smoother and easier than the rest of the freshmen just because I started earlier in the spring,” Xu said. “And I kind of got to practice with the team every single day and start classes already, so I’m already a semester ahead and I think doing that was a lot easier for me.”
The consensus among the four is that the team feels like a family, a culture of support and acceptance.
“The four of us freshmen and our four transfers too…everybody’s that new this year has really meshed in with the upperclassmen, and the upperclassmen have been great,” said defensive specialist/libero Abby Peek, who played for Lebo High School’s highly successful program.
Freshman middle/right-side hitter Caydence Doebele from Burlington High School echoed Peek’s sentiments.
“When we first came in, I came in not really knowing anybody except for the freshmen,” Doebele said. “I could tell right away that the whole team was very tight-knit. Everyone was really close, and they were all very welcoming with warm hugs.”
The environment isn’t exactly a product of organic evolution. The coaching staff has intentionally created a nurturing atmosphere.
“Volleyball’s a very big chemistry sport…that’s why as a coach, and my assistant coach (Laurel Durst), we’re both on the same page in developing this family-type environment for everybody,” said Emporia State head coach Bing Xu.
It isn’t just college life that the four players have to adjust to. The intensity of the college game is also new to them.
“I came in straightaway starting to learn new skills that I have never had to play before,” Peak said. “Whether that’s a completely new spot or even just as simple as playing a rotation of back row. I never had to do that. Now, I’m being pushed to learn that.”
Xu’s early entry into the program has paid dividends for the setter. She’s already recorded 36 assists.
“My current goal is just trying to get better every day and working on all aspects, not just setting,” Xu said. “Defense, blocking, and just getting better at everything and just being there whenever I’m needed.”
For Peek, game speed has been the primary factor in adjusting to college play.
“The collegiate game is a lot faster pace than it ever was in high school,” she said. “Even as successful as Lebo’s volleyball program is, it’s a completely different game. I want to keep going to practice and getting better every day and just being used where I’m needed — if it’s to go in and play defense or if it’s to go in and serve.”
Doebele said her learning curve hasn’t been relegated to the speed of the game but also to a new position.
“In high school, I actually was a different position than what I’m playing now for my school team,” she said. “For my club team, I was a middle, but in high school, I actually played outside and back row. So my adjustment for volleyball has been a little more difficult trying to keep up with the speed of everything, but I really think I’ve been trying to get the hang of it.”
Doebele seems to be getting the hang of it. Attack-wise, she has collected 28 kills and 39.5 points, along with 20 blocks defensively.
Coach Xu likes what he sees from the freshmen group.
“I have seen them play and grow up because they’re all local kids,” he said. “I know the potential, the talent they have. They worked really hard. I’m really proud of them, and I can see every single day they get better and better. They are really coachable, and that’s a big plus.”
But at the end of a match and after practice, the camaraderie and unity amongst the Hornet volleyball players are what seems most important.
“The team is absolutely great,” Peak said. “We all just had this genuine connection right from the start, it was so great. And that is really what helped me.”
