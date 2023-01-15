“It’s a first-time thing,” Britton Hart said of Saturday’s Camp Hope sensory-friendly movie and game day fundraising event at Emporia High School.
All proceeds from admission fees, sales of snacks, and the online auction benefit Camp Hope, a summer fun camp for local children with autism spectrum disorders.
2023 will be the fifth year for the grant funded special needs camp. Campers learn and play with certified teachers and paraprofessionals, with the support of the Emporia School District and Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative. The camp runs for three weeks in both June and July.
The Camp Hope Advisory Council recognizes that in order to be self-sustaining, they must raise additional funds. Julianna Schmid, Special Education Coordinator for the Flint Hills Special Education Coop and Camp Hope Assistant Executive Director, noted that in its first year, Camp Hope served five local junior and senior high school students. Last year, more than twenty kindergarten through high school students attended the camp.
“Some of the children who have attended Camp Hope were in my kindergarten and elementary classes, and now they’re in high school,” Schmid noted. “We are grateful for the commitment and passion of the parents and partners who make this special, meaningful summer camp possible. And we hope to continue to grow–the sky’s the limit!”
The online auction, with proceeds of approximately $2,400, was considered a smashing success by the organizers. Multiple partners provided information about services that benefit children with autism spectrum disorders. Games and activities engaged students, friends, and families before the sensory-friendly movie screening of “DC League of SuperPets.”
USD 253 school psychologist Andrea Garritano explained that, “Movies can be pretty overwhelming for these kids. To make the experience more manageable, we’re providing sensory headphones, the volume will be lowered, and the lights will be turned up a little more than you’d normally see at a movie theatre.”
Pointing out the games, art activities, and yoga exercises in progress, Garritano noted that “any opportunity to socially connect is a positive experience.”
Contact Advisory Committee Chair Dr. Britton Hart and Camp Director Jessica Knuth to learn how to become involved with Camp Hope. For more information, contact any of the Advisory Council partners: Emporia USD 253, Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative, Emporia State University Department of Education, CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, and the Emporia Recreation Center.
