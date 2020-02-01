I have been sitting on this escapade for a long time, and I must make a full confession.
For those who might not know, I worked at Emporia State for 40 years. This by itself caused a bit of a rub at my retirement reception (which was sure nice) due to them counting only 39 years. For various reasons that are too long to explain, universities fail to count one’s graduate assistance-ships as work.
I came darn close to telling those who were so kind as to wish me the best at my retirement reception to go back to their offices until I put in one more year to get my even 40. (Just kidding).
The above does not represent my full confession, or any part of the confession that I intend to tell you now.
On a regular basis I would walk the halls of Emporia State to make sure it was all there and in some degree of order.
At the time that Plumb Hall (the main administration building) was about to be gutted in order to perform a full remodeling job, I decided to saunter through the building.
For many decades, President Preston B. Plumb’s photo could be seen when one came in the main entrance, on the south side. Once inside the hall, you could see him looking directly at you from his picture’s location on the east wall. For old-timers, it was right outside my friends’ office of John Blaufuss/Mary Mingenback. These offices were, at one time, also those of President King.
In that no one thought to remove our illustrious President’s photo before it was totally destroyed, I removed the picture to my office.
Upon getting the picture to my office, the plot would thicken.
I got to thinking about my really smart kin. My father, born in 1901, only went past the eighth grade. This was true of my mother as well. Then I thought of my namesake grandfather William Hartman, who was an Abolitionist in Atchison County.
I thought that it was a shame that such a fine Jayhawker, Free Stater may have never set foot into a university.
Then it struck me.
It seemed only fair, in that I rescued President Plumb, that my grandfather William might get a chance to hang out in a university.
Keep the thought as to “hang out.”
So, I had my grandfather’s picture sized to fit exactly into the frame of President Plumb’s picture. It was quite a contrast from the small man to a big German with a huge mustache.
To my way of thinking, my grandfather looked great there. It looked so good that I left the picture up while all the dignitaries were standing in the main hallway during the building’s re-dedication. I must have seemed most strange to be laughing so hard during all the speeches.
I honestly intended to return President Plumb to his location. He had been hanging there ever since they put KSTC in stone at the top of Plumb Hall (go look, as it remains there today at the very top center).
This all came to a head when I took my family to attend one of our homecomings in Albert Taylor Hall, which is in Plumb Hall. Upon entering, my daughter Andrea and son Anthony saw their great-grandfather hanging from the wall. They had to ask me what their great-grandfather was doing there? I told them the truth and this account.
The jig was up, and the very next day I, by dark of night, opened Plumb Hall and returned President Plumb’s photograph to its rightful place. (The hilarious part was when my wife told me that I was going to get in trouble, as if anyone knew that the guy in the picture was my grandfather.)
But, this is not the end of the story. President Plumb’s photo is now missing from its rightful location in Plumb Hall. I wonder where he is?
I regret that I didn’t keep him in a protected place. One good thing is that the stone KSTC at the very top of Plumb Hall is too hard to destroy, as one of the remaining tributes to our boom times.
PS: For those who think that this is a tall tale, just ask my (never tell a lie) wife Adline, or my kids Andrea or Anthony, if this account is true.
I have really told only one other person at ESU this tale. While President Glennen was at our home eating an Assyrian/Persian dinner, I had to tell him the truth. Even though Dr. Glennen was a most reserved person, he had a great laugh at this tale.
I sure feel better now for getting this out in the open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.