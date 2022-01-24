TOPEKA – The Emporia State women’s basketball team trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback that fell just short in a 72-67 loss to Washburn on Saturday.
The Hornets (9-8, 4-7 MIAA) came as close as three points with 22 seconds left before the Ichabods (7-9, 5-5 MIAA) solidified the win with a pair of free throws.
The loss was the fourth straight for Emporia State.
It was another cold shooting night as well, which has become something of a trend for the Hornets of late. They shot the ball just 35.2% (22 of 62) overall and 23.3% (7 of 30) from 3-point distance.
Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 15 points while Ehlaina Hartman and Victoria Price each had 12 and Karsen Schultz had 10.
Washburn shot 47.5% (28 of 59) and outrebounded the Hornets 46-30.
Hunter Bentley put up 18 points for the Ichabods. Nuria Barrientos had 15 and Abby Oliver had 13.
Emporia State will return to action when it plays Central Oklahoma at White Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bronchos (11-8, 7-6 MIAA) edged out the Hornets 74-72 on Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.