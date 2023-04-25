A pretrial plea hearing has been scheduled for an Emporia juvenile charged with aggravated assault after bringing a BB gun to school.
Arlo Feuillerat, a 14-year-old Emporia High School student, appeared in Lyon County District Court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, where he was released into the Kansas Department for Children and Families custody, after being held at the Douglas County Detention Center following the March 29 incident at Emporia High School.
