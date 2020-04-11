In more ways than one, Easter Sunday will be quite different this year.
State mandates will move church services from sanctuaries and gathering places to online platforms, something new for many pastors and congregants.
Social distancing will prevent families from coming together and sharing traditional Easter feasts and traditions that are synonymous with the holiday.
Easter egg hunts will definitely be taking on a new form as neighborhoods host drive-by egg hunts in lieu of the traditional race to find the eggs in local parks and lawns.
And then there are the Sweet Granada Easter goodies. Sadly, many kids (and adults) who have become quite accustomed to finding the shop’s extraordinary confections in their baskets on Easter morning, will be disappointed, as the Sweet Granada was recently forced to close temporarily due to COVID-19.
In Emporia, the Sweet G bunnies, Pop Choc and other goodies have become synonymous with Easter. And at our house, if the Easter Bunny doesn’t bring something from the Sweet G, then Easter morning just isn’t the same.
We know Kim Redeker, owner of the Sweet Granada, probably anguished over the decision to close her store, but we look forward to her return. When it finally does open, hopefully she will have plenty of chocolate and Pop Choc on hand to make up for the Easter holiday.
We will all be ready for lots and lots of chocolate!
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
