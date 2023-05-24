Simmons Pet Food - Emporia Main.jpg

Simmons Pet Food announced a fourth production line in Emporia in July 2022. 

 Courtesy Simmons Pet Foods

The City of Emporia entered into an incentive agreement with Simmons Pet Food Wednesday, as part of the company’s new line expansion.

In July 2022, Simmons Pet Food announced the addition of a fourth high-speed production line in Emporia as part of a $115 million investment in two Kansas facilities Monday afternoon.

