Emporia State safety Jaedon Pool has earned First-Team Academic All-American honors as presented by College Sports Communicators, formerly CoSIDA.
Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology/chemistry. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director's Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar-Athlete. He is also a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipient and a member of Chi Apha Sigma Athletic Honor Society. He has served as Co-President of the Emporia State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the past year.
The Midwest City, Okla. native earned First-Team All-MIAA honors at safety this season as the Hornets advanced to the postseason for the third time in his four seasons. He was ninth in the MIAA in solo tackles with 46 and ranked 14th overall with 76 total tackles. He finished 11th in the league in total passes defended with six breakups and an interception. He was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven solo tackles, two pass breakups and recovering an on-side kick at Washburn.
Pool finished his career with 177 tackles in 47 games, with 27 pass breakups and three interceptions.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director. The Division II Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist College Sports Communicators with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Division II Academic All-America program.
Pool's Academic All-American honor is the 61st all-time for Emporia State and this is the 18th time a Hornet football player has been honored. This is the seventh straight year Emporia State has had a football player earn Academic All-American honors, the longest active streak in the MIAA. He joins Emporia State soccer players Hannah Woolery and Mackenzie Dimarco in earning Academic All-America honors this fall.
Emporia State finished the season 9-3 and won the Live United Bowl Championship. It is the eighth time in school history the Hornets have won at least nine games and the seventh time in the last ten years Emporia State has advanced to the postseason. They are set to return 15 starters with six on offense, seven on defense and two on special teams.
