Jaedon Pool
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State safety Jaedon Pool has earned First-Team Academic All-American honors as presented by College Sports Communicators, formerly CoSIDA.

Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology/chemistry. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director's Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar-Athlete. He is also a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipient and a member of Chi Apha Sigma Athletic Honor Society. He has served as Co-President of the Emporia State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the past year.

