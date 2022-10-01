It’s been quite a year so far for the Emporia boys soccer team. The Spartans are 8-2 this season and have a number of talented players.
But that talent wouldn’t be nearly what it is without leaders, and the team has two captains this season in senior goalkeeper Diego Reyes and junior defender Alex Mosiman.
“Given that they both have varsity experience since freshman year, it’s extremely important for them to take the captain role and run with it,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “They both provide leadership where they’re the first ones to show up and last ones to leave and are very devoted to the team cause. On top of that, they are very good players and even better than that, they are better human beings.”
Reyes has been playing soccer since he was five or six years old but is relatively new to being a goalkeeper, having started playing the position his freshman year. He got some experience as a freshman and has been the varsity goalie since his sophomore year.
Reyes mentioned he was an attacker growing up, so he is used to possessing the ball. He uses that experience to his advantage in goal.
“Because of my experience as an attacker, I know what most of them are going to do to me in goal,” Reyes said. “I was already prepared [with that knowledge] and that helped me a lot when it comes to positioning myself.”
Emporia likes to keep possession of the ball, and that sometimes requires keeping it in the backfield and passing it back to Reyes in goal. His experience handling the ball helps in that way.
“It helps the team a lot when, for example, a defender has the ball and is facing me and not towards the field, he can pass it to me and we can keep possession in the back and tire their attackers out by having them run around,” Reyes said. “We like to keep possession of the ball, so that helps us a lot.”
Junior defender Alex Mosiman is also a captain. He has been playing since kindergarten and competitively year-round since first grade. He mainly plays left-back but is versatile enough to play wherever the team needs him.
Mosiman views himself as more of a vocal leader.
“I would say I talk more than most people on the team,” Mosiman said. “I’m vocal on the field and want to make sure my teammates hear me, and I want to make sure they’re doing what they need to do to get better.”
Both Reyes and Mosiman are natural leaders, meaning it’s not extra work for them to put others first.
“I know I have to show leadership as a captain, but that’s something I do normally,” Reyes said. “I take pride in being a leader and helping the younger guys that look up to me.”
“Being captain makes me want to do the right thing more often,” Mosiman added. “I know I have a responsibility to guide others in the right direction and make sure everybody is ready come game time.”
Ibarra noted that the criteria for selecting captains varies each year, depending on the vibe of the team. He felt these guys were well deserving of the honor.
“These guys showed exemplary attitude and effort last year and were leaders on and off the field without that captain armband,” Ibarra said. “To me, it was a really easy pick in terms of what the coaching staff and kids were looking for.
“Diego is a four-year starter and quality player. On top of that, he’s a stand-up citizen where he’s the first one to volunteer for a kid who needs a ride. If I ever ask for help, he’s one of the first ones to come and try to help. Alex is exactly the same. He takes everything very seriously so when he says something, that’s what he’ll do. To me, that has a lot of substance because especially at this age, most kids will say one thing and end up doing something else. They’re a great example for our program and our staff.”
This will be Reyes’ last high school season, and he is grateful for the experiences the Emporia soccer program has given him.
“This program means so much to me,” Reyes said. “Everyone loves each other here and is very supportive. We all get along and the coaches are awesome.”
Mosiman agrees, and even though he has a year left, he wants to send out the current seniors with a trip to state.
“[Being captain] means a lot to me,” Mosiman said. “Everyone that is involved with this team is amazing, from the players to the coaches and managers. Our goal as a team this year is to at least make state. I’ve never been there and neither has this senior class. We want to get there and see how far we can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.