Hundreds of community members turned out to show support for CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness during its new flagship fundraising event Saturday night. 

Celebrate CrossWinds: Stand Up for Mental Health, which was expected to bring in more than $60,000, supports mental health services in CrossWinds' seven county region. The event featured performances by five comedians, and dinner and drinks. American actor and comedian Kevin Farley, along with Evan Christian Goldt, Erika Holliday, Tagan Trahoon and Jamie Campbell, provided entertainment for the evening at the Emporia Granada Theatre.

