Hundreds of community members turned out to show support for CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness during its new flagship fundraising event Saturday night.
Celebrate CrossWinds: Stand Up for Mental Health, which was expected to bring in more than $60,000, supports mental health services in CrossWinds' seven county region. The event featured performances by five comedians, and dinner and drinks. American actor and comedian Kevin Farley, along with Evan Christian Goldt, Erika Holliday, Tagan Trahoon and Jamie Campbell, provided entertainment for the evening at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham said she was blown away by the crowd, showing support for needed mental health services.
"It's humbling; it's a great sign for all of our staff that our here that people see what we're doing and we have a long future ahead of us to keep doing the same stuff," she said.
CrossWinds development support specialist Stephanie Anderson agreed.
"It's fantastic," she said. "I love the conversations that people are having. It's nice to bring such a name to the town and everyone is coming together."
Cunningham shared a lot of statistics during the annual report portion the meeting, asking those in attendance to hold up various colored index cards that were placed in their packets throughout the evening. Cards represented information such as a person who was in need of mental health services and not receiving them, or those who were receiving them.
She said around 20% of the overall U.S. population experiences at least one mental illness, including one in five teenagers. Roughly half of those who experience mental illness are receiving care.
When asked how CrossWinds was addressing the need to fill that gap, Cunningham said it was a matter of maintaining relationships with other partner agencies, such as local school districts, law enforcement, and hospitals.
"The other piece is, I think, giving out education when we have the opportunity to local businesses and just having things like this, having a booth out at the fair, marching in parades," she said. "We need to be visible."
Cunningham said the stand up comedy portion of the event was an important way to address healing.
"I think we thought the theme of laughter and kindness and fun would be a great way to bring people out," she said. "And, it's kind of a stress reliever."
Anderson said it can be difficult to discuss mental health, so bringing comedy into the equation could make it a little easier. She said it was time to normalize talking about mental health and therapy.
"I think it's good to talk about mental health," she said. "We have to have these conversations and talk about it. I'm in therapy because I'm a mom, and raising kids is hard. And I'm a working mom, and that's hard, too. We take care of moms beforehand, but what about after? I think we need to normalize it a lot more."
