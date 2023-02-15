Girls
OLPE — The Lebo High School-Olpe High School matchup Monday night could have been billed as the girls’ area game of the month, but Madison High School would most likely have taken issue with that. Nevertheless, it was a duel, with the Lady Wolves picking up the win 46-39. It was Lebo’s third win over the Lady Eagles this season.
The Lady Wolves remain undefeated, moving to 18-0 as Olpe falls to 12-6.
The turning point of this contest occurred in the second quarter when Lebo knocked out a 9-0 run, making the score 21-9. The Lady Wolves largest lead was 25-11 at the 3:20 mark in the second period.
“I thought our ability to change it up defensively and get some easy runs out helped extend that lead in the first half,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner.
Olpe had opportunities. Lebo left the baseline and baseline perimeter open numerous times in the first half, allowing 3-point looks and potential easy buckets for Olpe, who couldn’t pull the trigger. However, the Lady Eagles’ tenacity on both ends of the court kept them in the game. Olpe was down by 13 when the second half began, whittling the score to 37-34 with approximately four minutes left in the contest. Olpe’s Kadey Robert led the Lady Eagles with 17 points.
But it was Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones down the stretch, and really all game, who provided crucial offensive play to secure the victory for the Lady Wolves. Jones’ game in the post was solid, never putting the ball on the floor when fed by other players, enabling her to score quickly in the paint. She logged 26 points to go along with five rebounds, seven steals and 8-for-8 from the stripe.
“I thought Brooklyn did a great job finishing around the rim,” Gardner said. “Her teammates did a good job of feeding her the basketball.”
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County High School faced off against Madison High School — ranked No. 8 in 1A Division I — which was a kind of part-two girls game of the week after Monday night’s Olpe/Lebo clash. This one was all Madison, who led after each quarter, outscoring Chase County 21-18 in the final period and prevailing 56-44. Madison advances to 15-3, while Chase County slips to 12-7. Madison’s Yolaine Luthi showed out big, dropping 19 on Chase County, and teammate Jaelynn Weakley added 16. Chase County freshman Madelyn Wilson had the best night scoring, logging 30 points in the losing effort.
ALLEN — After playing an intense game with the Lebo Lady Wolves Monday night, Olpe High School was again in action Tuesday against Northern Heights High School. Olpe junior Milly Bailey led the Lady Eagles to a 59-30 win, recording 19 points. Freshman Lilly Skalsky contributed 14 in the victory. Kailyn Schlimme led the Lady Wildcats with 13. Olpe moves to 13-6 after losing its last two contests, and Northern Heights drops to 6-12.
HARTFORD — Hartford High School lost a close battle with Rural Vista High School Tuesday evening 41-36. The Lady Jags fall to 4-15. Nothing fell for Hartford in the first quarter until the final seconds when Trinity Windle scored. The Lady Jags were down 7-2 going into the second quarter when they got their offensive flow on, outscoring Rural Vista 17-9 and taking a 19-16 lead into halftime. But Hartford couldn’t hold onto the lead and was down by as many as nine in the fourth period.
Boys
OLPE — The Olpe Eagles hoped to stop the bleeding Monday evening and were successful, defeating the Lebo Wolves 63-55. The Eagles had been on a two-game slide after going unbeaten for 15 games.
The Eagles improve to 16-2, and Lebo drops to 12-5.
The Wolves kept it close, despite being down by 10 at halftime. Lebo outscored Olpe in the third period 17-10, cutting the Eagles’ lead to three points, 47-44.
However, Olpe is ranked No. 1 in 1A Division I for a reason. The Eagles gut-checked it out in spite of some defensive lapses in the second half.
“I thought we had some kids step up and make some shots,” Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said. “Defensively, we held on but gave up too much penetration. Kids dug in and found a way to finish.”
Sophomore Dexton Hoelting led Olpe with 15 points, and Grayson Shoemaker registered 16 for Lebo.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — It was a night of Bulldog versus Bulldog, but the home dog secured the victory, Chase County beating Madison 54-52, moving to 16-3. Madison falls to 10-8. Tag Groh and Pax Vogel each had 16 points for Chase County. Bryson Turner collected 20 points, and Gavin Isch registered 18 in the loss.
ALLEN — Olpe High School and Northern Heights High School bumped heads Tuesday, the Eagles prevailing 65-21 and notching their 17th win against two losses. Northern Heights falls to 2-16. Four Olpe players reached scoring double digits, led by Blake Skalsky with 14.
HARTFORD — Hartford High School picked up the win against Rural Vista High School Tuesday 63-54, ascending to 8-11. It was all hustle for the Jaguars, led by versatile athlete Ali Smith who had a monster evening, cooling down the Heat with 32 points. Homer Bomar added nine points, including two 3-point baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.