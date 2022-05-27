Six Emporia High School student-athletes are competing at the KSHSAA 5A track and field state championships at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium beginning today.
Five boys and one girl qualified for Emporia. Junior Kyle Obermeyer qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Junior Fred Jackson and sophomore Cooper Rech will be doing the 400 dash. Freshman Daghyn True will be running in the 3200 run. Sophomore Alexa Shivley will be competing in the triple jump. Sophomore Blake Spellman will join Obermeyer, Jackson and Rech to make up the 4x400 relay team.
Two kids are going back to state for Emporia in Obermeyer, who was a state medalist last year, and Jackson. Emporia coach Randy Wells is excited for them to get back to the state meet.
“Kyle's a kid that can do a lot of things,” Wells said. “If we could put him in six events, we would do that but unfortunately, you can't do that at the high school level. He's handled (joining the relay) really well. He's prepared really well. He knew eventually he'd be a piece of the puzzle in that four-by-four and that's why he's running the last leg.
“In the 400 meter, you’ve got to be very well-rounded. You got to have speed, endurance and strength. You got to have it all, and Fred checks those boxes. He also throws javelin for us, so he trains a couple of days for special endurance. Then he goes to javelin and he comes back and trains a speed day and then he’ll have another special endurance day. He does a lot for us.”
Despite just being a sophomore, Wells said he expected Rech to make it to this stage this year.
“We had that expectation all along,” Wells said. “He’s just a sophomore but he's a talented athlete as well and he's going to get better. We knew from last year running those guys as freshmen, we knew it would take some time and now they're starting to see the fruits of their labor come to fruition. It's going to be exciting to see what they do.”
Wells said he knew that True would come in and make an immediate impact as a freshman. Even so, he is impressed to see him qualify for state already.
“Him coming in as a freshman and qualifying for state, that's pretty impressive,” Wells said. “He comes to work and is prepared every day. I think you're going to see some great things from him down the road as well.
“Nothing really surprised us with him. We knew when he was an eighth-grader that he would be coming in and was pretty talented. We thought he could squeak in for the 1600. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.” (He finished fifth. The top four from regionals qualified for state.)
Wells thinks having two kids that have been there before in Obermeyer and Jackson will help the kids that will be experiencing the state atmosphere for the first time.
“It’ll help them, for sure,” Wells said. (Kyle and Fred) will be great leaders. They'll help everybody out making sure they take care of their pre-work, their activation and all that stuff that comes with it. It's definitely a plus having some people that have been there before.”
The common denominator with all of the kids going to state is they are great competitors. He is excited for the underclassmen, like Rech and Shivley - the only girl to qualify, to get to experience the state atmosphere for the first time.
“All of our kids that are going are competitors,” Wells said. “With Alexa and triple jump, it'll be interesting to see how she handles herself first time in the state meet. When you're at state for the first time, it can be kind of overwhelming at first because you're looking at 10-15,000 people in the stands. But it's an exciting event and it's a great reward for those kids that have put in the effort and the time.”
Wells feels like all of his kids have a chance to receive a state medal. (The top eight finishers receive one.) He also thinks that anything can happen once the kids are on the track or the field.
“There are a lot of intangibles that go into races and even though people may have better seed marks, those really go out the window,” Wells said. “If you foul, it leaves the door open for many other people, and anything could happen. It's going to come down to who shows up that day mentally focused to compete and be ready to go, and those will be the people that will be on the podium.”
