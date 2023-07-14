The Faces of Emporia mural on the south side of the Nick Jacobs American Family Insurance building is getting a facelift.
The experimental mural, located at 907 Commercial St., featured 188 photos of smiling Emporians when it went up in June.
Originally pasted and sealed with wallpaper glue, the mural smiled down on passersby for weeks, before it began to crack and peel. Now, A&A Signs owners Andrea and Alex Polzin are back at it, removing the corrupted photos with a powerwasher and bringing the mural back to its former glory - with a new method.
“When we first started the project, it was kind of an experiment,” Alex said. “The way that we started on that project, it was kind of a learning process and we found about halfway through the job how to do it best. We realized that the glue was so strong and it actually started peeling and cracking and that's when we got bummed and realized we were going to really have to clean everything off and kind of start again.”
The Polzin’s said they then decided that the best course of action was to power wash the corrupted images off, repair and repaint the wall and replace the images with a newfound technique.
“We learned about halfway through that when we thin the glue out to about milk consistency, it doesn't pull up the paint nearly as bad,” Andrea said.
“When I paint that wall, I want it to be incredibly dry and the way that the glue had pulled that paint off it created little pockets,” Alex added. “It should be pretty good now, and what I'm going to do next is to prep the wall, get any loose areas off and then we'll go ahead and paint and wait that let that cure for a couple of days and then, depending on when we can get a lift and get it on our schedule, we'll be putting the rest of them up.”
The new pictures are currently being printed, thanks to the help of Emporia First Friday Executive Director Kaila Mock and the Emporia Community Arts Alliance committee.
“And we've been working with Kaila and the committee as well to figure out what to do next,” Alex said. “Everybody has been so nice and kind and patient because we put this up and were immediately like, ‘Oh no, it's not perfect like we always expect and how we always hope.’ But when you're trying out something new, things often don't work out and that's okay and we're just kind of learning through it.”
The Polzin’s said they were nervous when the mural began to crack and wanted to make sure the community knew they would do everything they could to restore it.
“We wanted to get ahead of it because we are incredibly prideful in our work and even when the first cracks and tears started to go, we were there for the next three days, putting caulk and trying to lay things down and maybe make a good,” Alex said. “We had had a mural that was out of town that took us about two, three weeks and so we weren't able to be here as much and we knew that it all was going down here and we're just trying to find a good solution. ... It’s a bummer to have something that just went up, come down.”
So, Andrea took to Facebook to help spread the word.
“I also didn't want anybody to freak out or panic when they saw it come down. I had a lot of texts: ‘Was this vandalism? Did somebody come and tear it down?’ and I just wanted to make sure people weren't freaking out about it,” Andrea said. “I know how much everyone loved the original piece, so much so to not be super worried when it was all falling apart. So, we just wanted to do something nice for the community and they've just been super, super kind, and patient, more than we could have ever asked for.”
In the post, Andrea thanked the community for their patience, quoting a lesson she learned from her father: “Sometimes you win, and sometimes you learn.”
“My dad was my mentor when I was starting on my apprenticeship. He was the one who taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, sign painting is one of those things that you're not born with any of these skills. You have to learn all of them, so pretty much everybody starts off sucking at it. When we experiment with new stuff, we always try to remember that we're people, we're humans, that we're not perfect and that there has to be room for education, there has to be room for learning through failure.”
“I'm just grateful that this is going up in our town and we just have a lot of pride in not only Emporia but the work that we do and we want to make sure that it looks good for as long as we had estimated that it would,” she added. "Even if it's a little extra time on our part and a little bit of extra work we're willing to go above and beyond in order to make sure that it's made right.”
The Faces of Emporia Mural made up the latest in a series of five new murals as part of the Visit Emporia Community Arts Alliance. Funded by the Community Arts Alliance and Visit Emporia, the photo-mural was the brainchild of Mock, with the photos taken at the May First Friday Art Walk and Cinco De Mayo festival by local photographer Dave Leiker.
